American Model Sofia Jamora Exposes Major Skin In Nude Bikini

American model Sofia Jamora, who shot to fame after being featured in Zayn Malik’s music video for the song “Let Me,” recently took to her Instagram and heated up the page through a new bikini picture.

In the snap, the 22-year-old model could be seen sitting on a wooden platform, situated next to a lake surrounded by rocky mountains. She wore a nude-colored bikini and turned her back toward the camera to flaunt her pert derriere — a move that sent a wave of excitement through her ardent admirers. The model left her slightly wet hair down and opted for a makeup-free look to keep it simple.

Within an hour of going live, the picture has racked up more than 113,000 likes and over 740 comments which shows that the model is extremely popular on the photo-sharing website and fans can’t wait to look at her new pictures.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the picture was also liked by some of Sofia’s fellow models. These included McKenna Berkeley, Tina Kunakey, Rachel Bush, La’Tecia Thomas and TV personality CoryAnne Roberts, to name a few.

“God is actually a woman,” one of Sofia’s fans commented on the picture.

“I’m in true awe right now,” another one wrote to praise Sofia’s hot figure.

While a third fan, who seems to be following all of Sofia’s pictures, interjected the following remark on the snap.

“You always look so [sic] gooddddd, how do you do it?”

Before posting the bikini photo, Sofia treated her fans to another sultry snap where she could be seen wearing a white bandeau-style top which she teamed with beige trousers. The model accessorized with a pair of gray shades and a white bracelet, while she opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple and sexy.

The picture was captured while the model was sitting in a jet, however, she did not specify as to where she was heading to. The model slouched on her seat and puckered her lips to pull off a very sexy pose.

As of this writing, the picture has garnered more than 165,000 likes and over 550 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s sexy body and sense of style. The picture was also liked by famous sports and fitness instructor Ainsley Rodrigues and Aussie model Madi Edwards.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Sofia has modeled for online boutique Lolli Valfre’s swimwear line and has been featured in publications such as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Prior to becoming famous, the model modeled for Frankie Bikinis as well as LovePiper.