Caitlyn Jenner Confuses Daughter Kylie With Kendall During Birthday Tribute On Instagram

Caitlyn Jenner apparently can’t keep up with her daughters’ special days.

The I Am Cait alum took to Instagram on Saturday to shout out his youngest daughter Kylie for the 22-year-old billionaire’s birthday. According to HollywoodLife, instead of posting a throwback photo of Kylie, Caitlyn actually posted a photo of her daughter Kendall. The former olympian shared a photo of her and Kendall together when the model was a baby for her 9.3 million Instagram followers to see.

An hour after posting the photo, Caitlyn seemingly realized the error of her ways and deleted the photo from her timeline. She then posted two more throwback photos, one with her, Kylie and Kendall and another one with the two youngest Jenners, Caitlyn and her ex-wife, Kris. While the photo slideshow received more than 100,000 likes, many of Caitlyn’s followers couldn’t help but mention how swiftly she changed the pictures.

“Changed that picture real quick,” one follower wrote.

“Ahhh pics with them both. Better not to risk it,” another follower chimed in, followed by a crying laughing emoji.

The photo mishap comes just days after Caitlyn and Kendall were seen out and about in California. The father and daughter were spotted at Nobu in Malibu and were seen embracing each other as they headed to the restaurant on Thursday, August 8. The outing was one of the more recent times that Caitlyn was seen with either sister.

Caitlyn wasn’t the only one of Kylie’s parents to wish the mother of one a happy birthday. Kylie’s mom and manager Kris made sure to shout out her baby girl on her Instagram page for her special day. Kris posted a slideshow of Kylie through many of the makeup mogul’s milestones, from birthdays when she was younger to moments with her daughter, Stormi Webster.

“Happy Birthday to my baby!!! @kyliejenner I can’t believe you are 22,” Kris captioned under the post to Kylie. “It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such a beautiful woman inside and out. You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy…. watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing. I am so proud of you… You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone. your creativity, generosity and huge heart is truly remarkable! You are an angel girl and I love you more than you will ever know.”

Kris is also joining Kylie in celebrating her birthday offline. She joined Kylie, Stormi and Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott in Italy and celebrated her birthday on a yacht on the Amalfi Coast. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie also tagged along for the excursion.