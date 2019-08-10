‘The Challenge 34’ Rumors: Two Contestants Get Engaged On The Show

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.

Romance is in the air during the upcoming season of The Challenge, as it’s rumored a longtime couple from the show is set to get engaged. The Challenge Vevmo account has reported that Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal become engaged during filming, but there aren’t any other details on what exactly went down.

PinkRose has been providing spoilers for The Challenge Vevmo account for years and is known for her on-the-dot declarations. Tori and Jordan have not commented on their engagement on their social media and it has not broken news with any of the blog websites at this time. The two have been linked together since the reunion show of Season 30.

Jordan took home the first-place prize on The Challenge XXX: Dirty Thirty, while Tori came in third on her rookie season. The two were never romantically linked during the season itself, but it was revealed they had a fling after filming and just before the reunion. Tori was also accused of cheating on her then-boyfriend, Derrick Henry.

Tori apologized for her transgression and admitted things weren’t completely broken up with Derrick when they wrapped filming and were back in the United States. This is when things with Jordan heated up.

The couple has been together ever since, proving that love can be found in a Challenge house. Not all love stories from the show work out, however, as seen with broken relationship from Tori Fiorenza and Brad Fiorenza, who split after several years of marriage

Tori and Jordan won’t be the only couple on the show this season, as the pair will play alongside Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore. The two have been together since just before Season 33 aired and have spent an extraordinary amount of time together off-camera too. Despite having a very public break up last year, the two have reunited and are now stronger than ever.

Naturally, there are expected to be a number of hookups this year, and PinkRose has already alluded to a Rogan O’Connor and Dee Ngyuen romance. Georgia Harrison and Stephen Bear will be back in the Challenge house together again after a showmance (to quote Big Brother) last year, but the two are not expected to reignite their romance after a messy reunion last year.

Congratulations to Tori and Jordan!

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 premieres August 28 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.