Leonardo DiCaprio’s 22-Year-Old Girlfriend Camila Morrone Flaunts Soaking-Wet Bikini Body On Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio has bagged himself one good-looking lady. The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actor has been dating 22-year-old model Camila Morrone since late 2017, although the couple mostly keeps a low profile. Duck the cameras they might for the majority of the time, but it looks like Leonardo and his lady have recently been affording the paparazzi plenty of photo opportunities.

As The Daily Mail reports today, 44-year-old Leonardo and Camila have been spotted enjoying yacht perks. The newspaper’s photos showed the couple cruising around Sardinia, Italy, with the accompanying report name-dropping the major faces joining them as Leonardo and Camila were joined by 21 Grams actor Sean Penn and his girlfriend Leila George.

Photos showed Camila in various settings.

Before the couple headed to lunch, the brunette opted for a stylish, all-black look. However, it appeared that Camila was in the mood to channel her aquatic surroundings. The model was clad in a bra-like top resembling a bikini, coupled with a long matching skirt. Her plunging neckline was definitely proving a cleavage-flaunter, although the finish was impeccably classy. Camila was later spotted flaunting her sizzling body in a thonged black bikini. Here, the model appeared drenched from waters, with the cameras taking in her wet hair, glistening skin and sun-drenched bikini body.

Leonardo DiCaprio continues romantic getaway with girlfriend Camila Morrone as the couple lounge aboard yacht in Sardinia https://t.co/UXMi5wFNtE — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 10, 2019

While this couple isn’t the type to flaunt their romance on social media, their relationship has been making headlines. Leonardo was once considered to be somewhat of a womanizer reputation. However, photos of the actor partying on yachts with crowds of scantily-clad models seem to be a thing of the past.

His current relationship appears to be a solid and serious one, with Camila appearing to have toned-down her boyfriend’s wild streak.

Camila comes with some famous links. She is Al Pacino’s stepdaughter and has mentioned The Godfather actor on her Instagram. The model has also used social media to clap back at haters commenting on the significant age gap between herself and the Oscar winner. At 22, Camila is half Leonardo’s age.

As W Magazine reports, Camila took to social media with a video that told those leaving negative remarks to hold off.