’90 Day Fiancé’: Laura Jallali Wants To Challenge Qatar’s Culture

Star of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Laura Jallali, is getting a crash course in Qatari culture and the country’s expectations for women, but she’s not happy about what she’s learning, according to a report from Newsweek.

Laura is married to Aladin Jallali, a 29-year-old personal trainer from Qatar. The couple met on the internet and spent several months getting to know each other before Laura flew to meet the man of her dreams. While visiting, Laura received a proposal from Aladin, and the 51-year-old woman made the decision to abandon her life in America to move to Qatar permanently. However, after moving to Qatar, the reality TV star has learned a few things that has led her to believe the country’s culture needs to be changed.

During a recent episode of the show, Laura was introduced to her husband’s boss, who informed her that Qatari laws support polygamy and that legally, Aladin is able to marry multiple women with or without her permission. Later, the couple visited a store and Aladin was adamant that his new wife needed to start wearing more conservative clothing.

Laura and Aladin also struggled to reconcile after she attempted to introduce a vibrator into their love making session, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Laura told the show’s producers she wasn’t being satisfied by her husband and hoped the toy would spice things up in the bedroom. Aladin became enraged at the suggestion, and told Laura she was no longer in America.

After the episode aired, Laura took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the situation with her 57,000 followers.

“I am a strong woman and I will not feel inferior with any man in any country. Sorry if you’re irritated by seeing a woman not feel like a man is superior over her. What year are we in? How far have we come?” she wrote.

“Just because I moved to Qatar doesn’t mean I have to become submissive. Maybe their culture NEEDS to be challenged so women don’t have to share their husband with three other women.”

The couple also experienced a culture clash during one of the show’s earlier episodes. While picking up Laura from the airport, Aladin made the mistake of hugging and kissing the woman in public. During his interview with the show’s producers, Aladin admitted he was so excited to see his lady that he completely forget the rules prohibiting him from public displays of affection.

“This country, I can’t kiss her in the airport. Qatari law, you know? But I just don’t care, you know?” he said.

Fans of the pair can keep up with their story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which airs on Mondays on TLC.