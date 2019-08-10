Shanola Hampton Raises Leg & Money At Hot Stiletto Gala For Domestic Violence

The 'Shameless' star looked as incredible as ever as she did her part to raise money for victims of domestic violence.

Shameless star Shanola Hampton commanded the attention of her 1.1 million Instagram followers yesterday when she shared a snapshot of herself hoisting one of her legs in the air while grasping onto the heel of one of the red-and-silver stilettos she was rocking.

Channeling the style of her character from Shameless, Hampton looked absolutely incredible as she rocked a shimmering silver jumpsuit with thin straps that sparkled and glistened as the light bounced off of it from every direction.

The silly photo featured Hampton demonstrating just how flexible she could be with her mouth gaping wide, as even she looked to be surprised by how wide she could kick her legs while raising one into the air.

Attending a Hot Stiletto Gala focused on raising money for surviving victims of domestic violence, the photo appeared to be snapped right as everyone in the room was encouraged to raise their heeled shoes into the air. While most of the gala guests in the background placed their stilettos in their hands before raising them into the air, Shanola opted to do things a little differently.

While the fun snapshot made it clear the actress isn’t shy or worried about being embarrassed, it didn’t appear as if any of the guests in the snapshot were even watching Hampton’s method of raising her shoe into the air.

In just 24 hours, the photo has been showered by over 17,000 likes and a few dozen comments. Several of the likes and comments came from other members of the Shameless cast, including Cameron Monaghan and Emma Kenney, who play Ian and Debbie Gallagher.

While Shanola’s character in the series isn’t related to the Gallagher family by blood, she’s been a staple in the series since the first episode as their next-door neighbor and a friend to their older sister Fiona.

While Emmy Rossum (who played Fiona) will not be returning to the upcoming season of the series, Shanola and her onscreen husband, Steve Howey, manage the local pub where many of the main characters spend a great deal of time drinking.

Moreover, many members of the Gallagher crew are no longer children and have formed their own friendships and bonds with Shanola and Steve’s characters, allowing them to stay on the show after Rossum exited into an easy transition.

As those who follow Hampton on Instagram know, the actress has been steadily sharing snapshots from Shameless, as she and her co-stars work tirelessly to produce Season 10.

Fortunately for anxious fans, Season 10 does have a confirmed release date of November 3rd.