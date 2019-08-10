‘The Challenge 34’ Rumors: Three Contestants Were Removed Or Quit The Game

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.

MTV dropped the trailer for Season 34 of The Challenge yesterday, and it’s definitely going to be one of the most intense seasons to date. It was revealed the subtitle for this season would be War of the Worlds 2 after Bloody Hell had been speculated for months. The original WOTW last year was one of the most-loved seasons by fans in a long time after it proved to be one of the most difficult Challenges ever.

Every couple of seasons, a competitor is eliminated from The Challenge for a physical altercation. Occasionally, a player has to leave for a family tragedy, or once in a while, you see someone just plain quit. It looks like all three of these scenarios will come into play this year, as The Challenge Vevmo account is reporting Zahida Allen, Faith Stowers, and Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran are either removed from the show or leave willingly.

In the spoilers thread, notorious Challenge insider PinkRose revealed that Turbo is disqualified from The Challenge and leaves midway through the season. Turbo’s DQ is left open for interpretation now as PinkRose did not explain why he had to leave. Traditionally, disqualifying in a competition does not get you booted from the show, meaning Turbo’s DQ might have had to do with some sort of physical altercation. For now, that is just speculation.

It's a brave new war. Premiering Wednesday, August 28th at 8/7c on MTV. #TheChallenge34

PinkRose also noted that Faith Stowers quits early on in the season and is reportedly the first woman who exits the show. Again, it is not known why Faith removed herself from the game, but it could guarantee the two-time player is not asked back for another season. As loyal fans of The Challenge know, host TJ Lavin doesn’t like quitters.

Zahida Allen also voluntarily chooses to leave the show after a death in the family. It looks like Zahida goes home just after Faith quits, meaning two women exit the game before any other ladies even compete in an elimination.

Season 34 is bringing back the two-team format.

With this many cast members dropping from the game unexpectedly, this could have caused producers to switch things up regarding eliminations and gameplay. Sometimes, they don’t give any breaks to the other cast members and go on with their regularly scheduled programming.

PinkRose also reported that there was no purge at the beginning of the game, a tradition that was seen at the beginning of the last several seasons.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 premieres August 28 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.