Kristina Schulman Offers Support To Blake Horstmann Following Caelynn Miller-Keyes Scandal

The hit summer reality series Bachelor in Paradise has only just begun and has already featured some of the most dramatic twists and turns Bachelor nation has seen in a long time, both on and off screen. The major storyline of the show thus far has been a complicated love triangle involving Blake Horstmann, Kristina Schulman, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes. The drama reached a peak when it was revealed that Horstmann had sex with both Schulman and Miller-Keyes off-screen, prior to coming on the show. To make matters worse, the hookups occurred within less than 24 hours of one another. While it first appeared that Horstmann was simply a disrespectful player, things weren’t exactly as they seemed, according to People.

Miller-Keyes came into paradise all ready to set fire to Horstmann’s reputation. She not only publicly revealed their hookup, but claimed that Horstmnn had tried to silence her by telling her not to tell anyone about their hookup so that they could both go on to Bachelor in Paradise uncommitted, with their options open. She even claimed he called their hookup a mistake.

During an explosive onscreen conversation, Miller-Keyes verbally tore into Horstmann, sobbing and saying she felt disrespected by him. He was clearly confused and taken aback. He insisted he had no idea she felt this way and believed that they had both been on the same page. No one believed him, and he was slammed on social media for being a player.

In a last-ditch effort to preserve his reputation, Horstmann ended up posting the text conversation that he and Miller-Keyes had on the night of their hookup. It proved that she had not only initiated the hookup but that she had made up her allegations against him. Since the release of the text messages, Miller-Keyes has been slammed online for lying. While she and Horstmann might not be on great terms, Schulman has forgiven him and moved on. She even praised him for releasing the text messages.

“Speak your truth, no one can take that away from you,” Schulman wrote on Horstmann’s most recent Instagram post.

Many other Bachelor alums also offered their support to Horstmann in the comments, including Kevin Wendt, who praised his character.