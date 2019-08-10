Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Ooze Affection On Instagram

The former Disney Channel star and her husband-to-be aren't shy about putting their love on display on Instagram.

Late last night, Hilary Duff sent her 12.6 million Instagram followers swooning when she shared an adorable snapshot of herself snuggled up with fiancé Matthew Koma.

The cute photo featured Duff pressing her forehead against Koma’s as they both glowed for the camera. Matthew donned a mustard yellow, button-up shirt and Duff wore a white, summery, off-the-shoulder top with a colorful floral pattern. In the snap, the duo appeared to be sitting together at some sort of outside function that was formal.

In a little more than 12 hours, her massive social media following flooded the sweet photo with just shy of 200,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.

In the comments, many admitted to being overwhelmed by the love oozing from the photo.

Just a few hours ago, none other then Mandy Moore joined those filling the comments with heart emojis.

“Nice smile,” “beautiful couple,” and “true love” were some of the many compliments penned in the comments.

“You guys are just way to cute and also way to fashionable #couplegoals,” one follower exclaimed.

Another fan chimed in: “My favorite couple.”

At a loss for words, many opted to post nothing more then fire and heart emojis to pay their respects to the lovely couple in the comments section.

The photo was shared just a week after Duff put a smile on the face of followers when she posted an equally adorable snap of her and her husband-to-be in a playful embrace. The image made it very clear that Koma was taking a peep down Hilary’s shirt.

Hilary and Koma were locked in a playful embrace in what appears to be a dimly lit room in the photo taken by a third party who was credited in the post’s caption as Paige Sara Photo.

In the image, Duff was ecstatically laughing as she sported a huge smile on her face. She stood with her arms around Matthew while slightly leaning away from him. She wore what appeared to be a dark blue-black denim jumpsuit with a side zip closure and a super sexy open back featuring crisscross cutout details.

The scoop neckline of the jumpsuit was generously low enough to expose an ample helping of the actresses’ cleavage. The ensemble flattered Duff’s assets so strongly that even Koma was photographed gazing at his fiance’s exposed bust.

According to the caption of Duff’s sexy snap, the 31-year-old found it extra amusing that Koma was gawking at her.

In the comments, the couple’s celebrity friends Molly Bernard, Nikki Lee, Arielle Charnas, Chloe Bartoli and Taylor Frankel all showered the affection snap with love and admiration.