Prince Andrew Learned Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide At Balmoral With The Queen

Prince Andrew was with his mother, Queen Elizabeth, at Balmoral when the news broke that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had committed suicide in his prison cell.

The Daily Mail stated that Prince Andrew arrived at the queen’s Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle on Tuesday just before news started to break in the Epstein case, culminating in his suicide on Saturday. On Friday, it was revealed that files were unsealed suggesting that the prince had been intimate with one of Epstein’s “sex slaves.”

Buckingham Palace released a statement to say that the Duke of York had nothing to do with Epstein’s seedy world.

“This relates to proceedings in the United States, to which the Duke of York is not a party. Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue.”

Also joining Prince Andrew at Balmoral is his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, whose presence has prompted rumors that the two are back together, according to Express. For years, Ferguson — also known as Fergie — was estranged from most of the royal family but it seems as if she has been welcomed back into “The Firm” as of late.

The couple’s two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are also expected to join the queen in Scotland for the family gathering.

Prince Andrew was at Balmoral when #JeffreyEpstein killed himself https://t.co/1v4Q01vVEe via @MailOnline — Roza Bonnard (@IlyaOblomov3) August 10, 2019

A royal insider confirmed that Fergie has joined Prince Andrew in Scotland.

“Prince Andrew and Sarah are at Balmoral as guests of the Queen and are expected to be there for a number of days. They will be joined by their daughters for some of the holidays. The Queen wanted them there as a family and it’s very much her giving the private nod of approval.”

Sarah Ferguson, still styled as the Duchess of York, was also embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal as she received a loan from the American billionaire, says The Inquisitr.

Loading...

Ferguson was introduced to Epstein through her then-husband, Prince Andrew, and at one point she borrowed a “significant amount of money” in order to pay off a former assistant. In 2011 after Epstein’s initial arrest, the Duchess of York released a statement suggesting that she regretted ever being involved with Epstein.

Ferguson added that she “abhor[s] pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say. ”

She added that she planned to pay Epstein back as soon as she could, and wants nothing to do with him going forward.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.