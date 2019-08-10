‘Maxim’ Beauty Kara Del Toro Bursts Out Of Sparkly Pink Dress In NSFW Photo

Kara Del Toro’s new Instagram share is setting fire to social media.

As those who follow the model on social media know, Kara never shies away from flaunting her amazing figure in a number of sultry ensembles. Whether she’s rocking a bikini, a crop top or a sexy dress, Kara always earns rave reviews from her followers.

In the most recent snapshot she shared, Del Toro sparkles like a quality diamond.

In the caption of the image, the model tells her fans she attended the UNICEF gala alongside a ton of other models and celebrities. The stunner shows off her outfit from the event, looking sexy in a curve-hugging pink dress adorned with sparkles. The NSFW number hugs every single one of her curves and leaves little to be desired with Del Toro spilling out of the little sweetheart top.

She accessorizes the look with a dainty silver necklace while wearing her long, highlighted locks down and curled. She also dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss and highlighter. Though the hot, new photo just went live on her account a short time ago, it’s already earning Del Toro a ton of attention with more than 8,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the image to let Kara know she looks beautiful. Countless others gushed over her amazing figure while a few others applauded Kara for attending a charity event and using her celebrity status for a good reason.

“You’re a very wonderful woman and you’re very elegant. Dear Kara, good evening,” one follower commented.

“This is party of one women that define by her outfit sparkle pretty alive unique glitter happy chic glam just like her,” another wrote with a series of red heart emoji.

“I hope you made the world a better place by attending! World peace by Kara!!,” one more raved.

Loading...

This past summer, Kara has been vacationing all over the world an,d luckily for fans, she has been sharing photos on social media from her trips. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kara recently posed for a beach photo, showing off her amazing figure in a sexy white romper with an all-over floral pattern. The outfit featured long sleeves and incredibly short shorts, leaving little to the imagination with a low-plunging neckline that showed off a ton of cleavage.

Fans can keep up with Kara by following her on Instagram.