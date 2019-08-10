Caelynn Miller-Keyes Remains Silent On Social Media As ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Fans Slam Her On Social Media

'Bachelor in Paradise' fans poke fun at Caelynn Miller-Keyes as her attempt to ruin Blake Horstmann's reputation seems to completely backfire.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes was a fan favorite from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Blake Horstmann was the runner-up and fan favorite of Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. Thus, it’s not really that surprising that the pair ended up connecting and getting together off-screen shortly before they both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise together this summer. Unfortunately, things between the two didn’t end well, and now they are both wrapped up in one of the most divisive fights that Bachelor nation has ever seen, according to People.

Upon her arrival in paradise, Miller-Keyes almost immediately brought up the fact that she and Horstmann had dated off-screen and had sex together the weekend of the Stagecoach concert. However, Horstmann allegedly called the hookup a mistake and asked Miller-Keyes to keep it a secret so that they could both keep their options open when entering Bachelor in Paradise. It was later revealed that he’d also slept with Kristina Schulman, another Bachelor alum, the very night before.

Miller-Keyes eventually ended up telling everyone in paradise about the drama and blew up on Horstmann, accusing him of being disrespectful and treating her like a dirty secret. He apologized profusely, claiming he genuinely had no idea that she felt the way she did and that he believed they were on the same page.

When this explosive episode aired, Horstmann unsurprisingly faced a lot of heated backlash online. Thus, in an attempt to save his reputation, he ended up releasing private text messages from Miller-Keyes that were sent on the night of their hookup. The text conversation showed a completely different side of the story and revealed that Miller-Keyes had not only initiated the hookup but also requested that the extent of their encounter would just be sex.

“If I come over it’s strictly for sex. Nothing more nothing less,” Miller-Keyes wrote.

“This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and character are being attacked. My name is all I really have,” Horstmann said before releasing the private messages.

Fans have now turned against Miller-Keyes, slamming her for lying about what really happened and trying to ruin Horstmann’s name without cause. Many have called her a good actress, calling her out for making a big to-do about nothing. Earlier in the week, she wrote a lengthy Instagram caption in which she tried to explain herself, but fans only accused her of playing the victim card. She’s remained silent on social media since making her statement on Instagram.