WWE Rumors: Former World Champion May Not Be Returning To WWE Later This Month As Originally Thought

The mayor of Knox County may not get back in the ring after all.

When the WWE superstar known as Kane was elected the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, fans thought that his in-ring career as a wrestler was truly over.

Oddly enough, Kane — whose real name is Glenn Jacobs — never quite came out and said he was going to retire from in-ring action. The situation has become a bit confusing, though, as he has recently been scheduled for two WWE Live Events later this month.

Now it appears as if things may have changed.

Fans paying attention to the official WWE website happened to see Kane’s name appear on the list of superstars appearing at two events in Louisiana. The events are on August 23, 2019, in Bossier City, Louisiana, and on August 24, 2019, in Lafayette.

While the card and list of appearing superstars is always “subject to change,” it was odd to see Kane’s name thrown on the list. It just seemed kind of random that he would be listed for these two events when he hasn’t had a match since WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in November.

These two shows are considered “house shows” and will not be televised by WWE for any reason. That is actually what made Kane’s inclusion even weirder — but there may have been some kind of mistake by someone somewhere.

Knox News is reporting that Kane will not be appearing at either of the live events in Louisiana later this month. Rob Link, the spokesperson for Glenn Jacobs, says that there are no plans for the mayor to attend or participate at either one of those shows.

“Just confirmed that Mayor Jacobs has no scheduled appearances at this time.”

WWE spokesperson Joe Villa did send an email to Knox News let them know that there were no exact line-ups scheduled for the Louisiana shows. Those line-ups are expected to be known sometime after SummerSlam on Sunday evening, and that is why the “card and appearances subject to change” disclaimer is always present.

At this point, it is hard for any wrestling fan to imagine Kane coming back in any wrestling capacity anytime soon. He hasn’t been seen on WWE television in nearly a year and is not involved in any kind of storyline whatsoever.

On top of all that, Glenn Jacobs is, indeed, the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. He has a lot of other things on his plate at this point. Still, it’s not out of the question for Kane to return to WWE for a match or appearance in the future, but it doesn’t seem as if that will happen later this month.