Watch Argentina Vs. South Africa Rugby Championship Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

The South Africa Springboks can win their first Rugby Championship title in a decade when they travel to Argentina for the final match of the competition on Saturday.

With just six weeks to go before they open their Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan, the South Africa Springboks can get the best dose of momentum possible, needing only a win over Argentina to clinch their first Rugby Championship crown since 2009, as Sky Sports reports. The ‘Boks will benefit from the result of Saturday’s earlier match, when the Australia Wallabies stunned the defending Rugby Championship and World Cup title-holders, and Australia’s regional rivals, the New Zealand All Blacks.

The Wallabies’ eye-opening 47-26 destruction of a New Zealand side that has been far from its best in this year’s shortened edition of the Rugby Championship, per the BBC, means that South Africa, currently sitting one point behind the All Blacks, need only a bonus-point victory to secure the title, in the match that will live stream from Argentina.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Rugby Championship Matchday 3 test match pitting South Africa against Argentina, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The match kicks off at 4:40 p.m. Argentina Time on Saturday, August 10, at the 20,400-seat Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena in Salta, Argentina.

In South Africa, that start time will be 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, South Africa Time. In Australia, the match gets underway at 5:40 a.m. Eastern Australia Standard Time on Sunday, August 11, and 3:40 a.m. Western. Fans in the United States can catch the Pumas vs. Springboks Rugby Championship test at 3:40 p.m. EDT on Saturday, 12:40 p.m. PDT.

Argentina has lost both of their matches so far in the tournament — which is limited to a three-game schedule rather than the usual six, due to the looming 2019 Rugby World Cup. In the Pumas’ first match, however, they took an early lead against the All Blacks, and were in position to win the test match on a try just as time was winding down, as The Guardian reported. But the All Blacks’ defense managed to hold the Pumas on the wrong side of the goal line, to hang on for a 20-16 win.

Argentina prop Juan Figallo expects a physically punishing game against South Africa, according to an Irish Times report.

“It’s going to be a war, a tough game. South Africa is going to try to subdue us out there,” Figallo said on Friday. “We also have to try to do that to them. They are going to contact a lot to try to go forward, so the battle at that point is going to be fundamental on Saturday.”

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi comes into the starting lineup for South Africa on Saturday. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Argentina vs. South Africa Saturday 2019 Rugby Championship finale, access the feed offered by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media network ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription requires a fee of $4.99 per month but also includes a seven-day free trial period, giving fans an opportunity to watch the Pumas-Springboks Rugby Championship showdown at no charge.

In New Zealand, Sky Go New Zealand will live stream the Rugby Championship clash, while in South Africa, the SuperSport network will broadcast and live stream the match.

In Argentina, ESPN Scrum TV has rights to the Rugby Championship season. Fans in Australia can watch a live stream via Kayo Sports. Kayo also requires a subscription fee but comes with a 14-day free trial. Foxtel will live stream the Argentina vs. New Zealand Rugby championship match in Australia as well.

The game will live stream on Sky Sports Action in the United Kingdom.