Stassi Schroeder And Katie Maloney’s Feud With Kristen Doute Continues As Ladies Ditch A James Mae Event

It doesn’t look like things are progressing for Stassi Schroder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Kristen Doute regarding their friendship. It’s been rumored that the ladies have been feuding for weeks, with Stassi and Katie on one side, and Kristen alone on the other. The feud seemed to be confirmed with a recent post from Kristen on Instagram yesterday. Most of the Vanderpump Rules crew gathered for a James Mae event while Stassi and Katie were noticeably absent.

According to Us Weekly, Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor all showed up for the event to support Kristen while wearing t-shirts from her line. Fans noticed that Stassi and Katie were missing from the photo and immediately began commenting under Kristen’s post.

“That’s a crew right there,” Kristen captioned her upload in a remark that may or may not have been shady.

Kristen was also missing from Stassi and Beau Clark’s recent engagement celebration. She was also absent from Katie and Tom’s second wedding in Las Vegas earlier last month.

For now, it’s not known why the ladies are feuding or what sparked the fight, but all of the answers are expected to play out during the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

The only absolute confirmation of the feud came from Stassi’s mom, Dayna Schroeder. A fan commented on a post from Dayna regarding Stassi’s engagement, asking if she was upset about the girls fighting with Kristen. While Dayna admitted she was, she also seemed hopeful for what was to come.

When the #PumpRules stars sat together at a table at their Witches of WeHo event, the insider exclusively revealed that "Stassi and Kristen let Katie sit between them."https://t.co/8cNKjp9uyC — Life & Style (@Life_and_Style) August 7, 2019

“But I didn’t really know all the particulars. So I was out of the loop for awhile. Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life. ….each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings just take time,” she wrote.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Witches of Weho were divided as fans have seen this happen throughout the years. Once Kristen admitted to sleeping with Jax, Katie and Stassi kept their distance for some time and that’s when Kristen found James Kennedy — who was also absent from the James Mae event.

However, when Stassi was on the outs from the group in Season 4, Kristen was the only one who would give her the time of day and basically reintroduced her into the group. Some fans noted this in the comment section of Kristen’s recent post.

“I can’t believe @stassischroeder wouldn’t support you. You were the only one who even talk [sic] to her a few years back. You’re the entire reason she even has a career,” one user wrote.

Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules is expected to premiere this November.