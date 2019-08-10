Andrew Yang: ‘I’m Trying To Solve Problems And I’m Open To Different Approaches’

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang recently took to Twitter to suggest that disagreement and openness to other points of view are important for the political landscape.

“I don’t expect people to agree with me on everything — that would be odd,” he said. “My main hope is that people trust that I’m trying to solve problems and I’m open to different approaches — particularly if the data drives in a particular direction. Changing one’s mind is not a bad thing.”

Yang’s campaign is centered around a universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000, which he branded the “Freedom Dividend” because he says it tested better with people with right-leaning political beliefs. He also believes that President Donald Trump’s election is a symptom of a shifting economy, primarily due to automation that is leaving an increasing number of Americans on the sidelines.

Per Business Insider, during the second round of presidential debates, Yang was clear that he believes his campaign has bipartisan appeal.

“I’m building a coalition of disaffected Trump voters, independents and libertarians and democratic and Progressive,” he said.

“I’m best suited to beat Trump. Now to win in Michigan and Ohio and Pennsylvania.”

Yang has made appearances on many podcasts, radio shows and YouTube shows, and their audiences swing across the political spectrum. His appearances include The Joe Rogan Experience, The Breakfast Club, Chapo Trap House, The Ben Shapiro Show and H3.

Had the pleasure of having presidential candidate @AndrewYang on the podcast today. Facinating guy with great ideas – very appreciative for the opportunity to interview him ????????https://t.co/PZWVVNoPoa pic.twitter.com/iLtroyDIT4 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 7, 2019

Per The Inquisitr, Yang used his appearance on H3 to reveal that some of the biggest Democratic presidential campaigns are in contact with TV networks ahead of the debates to coordinate planned attacks on other candidates. He says that one of the things the campaigns discuss with the networks is how to create an opportunity for their attacks.

The 44-year-old serial entrepreneur also said that he doesn’t have the highest opinion of Washington, DC. He claims that many of the institutions are weak and corrupt, and that the majority of the people working there are jaded.

Yang also said he has known friends who went to work on Capitol Hill with the best of intentions only to end up “totally defeated” after 10 years.

During a recent CNN interview, Yang said he believes President Donald Trump is a white supremacist. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Yang reasons that Trump’s actions and words have conveyed to many that he fits the group’s beliefs.

Based on Trump’s actions and words, The Hill reports that Yang says he has “no choice” but to call Trump “what he is.”