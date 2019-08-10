Cindy Kimberly’s Cleavage-Baring Dress Is Earning Her Rave Reviews On Instagram

Cindy Kimberly has got it and she’s not afraid to flaunt it.

As fans know, Kimberly gained a massive following on social media a few years ago when Justin Bieber posted a photo of her on Instagram, asking who she was. His legion of Beliebers were able to track down Cindy’s Instagram page, and since then, she’s been gaining new followers on a daily basis. So far, the model has already amassed over 5.6 million fans on Instagram alone, and each and every post that she shares earns her rave reviews.

In the most recent double-photo update that was shared with fans, Cindy sizzles in a pink dress at the UNICEF gala. The first image in the series shows the black-haired beauty posing on the front of a boat with a gorgeous body of water just behind her. The model’s amazing body is on full display in the shot as she flaunts major cleavage in a silky pink dress that hugs her every curve. The NSFW ensemble has a belt in the middle, showing off her tiny waist, and it also features a thigh-high slit.

For the occasion, the bombshell dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter while wearing her long locks pulled halfway back and curled. In the second photo in the set, Kimberly gives fans an up-close and personal view of her beautiful makeup in a selfie, and she looks nothing short of amazing.

Since the series of photos went live on her account a few short hours ago, they’ve earned the bombshell rave reviews from fans with over 331,000 likes in addition to 1,300-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to applaud Kimberly for attending a charity event while countless others commented on her figure.

“Alexa play god is a woman by Ariana grande on repeat,” one follower commented.

“My jaw dropped when I saw this,” another chimed in.

“The fact that your hair isn’t fully straight & it’s sorta wavy makes me happy it’s so cute,” one more fan raved.

And this was not the first photo that was shared with her army of Instagram fans that has earned her a ton of attention in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Cindy showed off her amazing figure in a floral print bikini that left little to the imagination, with the model busting out of the bikini top. The string bottoms were equally as sexy, and that particular photo racked up over 680,000 likes and 3,500-plus comments.

