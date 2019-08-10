Gigi Hadid And Tyler Cameron Reportedly Want To Keep The Status Of Their Relationship A Secret

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron have been on several dates but have remained silent regarding their relationship status.

Just a few months ago, Tyler Cameron was just a regular young bachelor from Florida living a normal life. Now he literally seems to be one of the most eligible men in the nation, catching the eyes of Bachelor nation fans in addition to celebrities. Cameron appeared on the most recent season of The Bachelorette starring Hannah Brown. He made it to the final two but was sent home when Brown chose Jed Wyatt over him. Although he was brokenhearted at the time, he seems to be doing pretty well now, according to Elle.

While Brown and Wyatt did become engaged, it was before she was made aware of his true intentions for going on the show in the first place. His ex-girlfriend came forward and did a tell-all interview in which she explained that Wyatt had gone on the show not to find love with Brown, but to gain media attention and boost his career as a budding musician. He even planned to continue dating his former girlfriend when he returned home from the show. When Brown found out the truth, she ended the engagement.

On the finale episode, Cameron and Brown had the chance to speak once again. Brown conveyed that she still had some feelings for him and would like to go on a date. He obliged, and it seemed like the former couple were going to try to work things out. But then, a couple days after he was photographed leaving Brown’s house, he was snapped leaving the home of supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Hadid and Cameron have been spotted on several dates together and appear to be really into one another. However, neither one of them has spoken publicly about their relationship or posted any photos of one another online. Sources close to the couple claim that they are keeping the status of their relationship a secret on purpose.

“Their dates are definitely real and he’s having a good time. It’s too soon to say Tyler and Gigi are ‘dating.’ They’re both being purposefully coy.”

What does Brown think of their very public relationship? She has admitted it stung a little, especially because it’s so soon. However, she has emphasized that dating isn’t her highest priority right now.

“I am single, and people slide into my DMs if they want to, but I just got out of an engagement and dating 30 men. [Dating] is not really not my sole focus right now,” she said.