Kylie Jenner’s Paparazzi Jet Ski Photos Catch Mega Booty-Flash In See-Through Swimwear

The paparazzi hasn’t left Kylie Jenner alone ever since she touched down in Italy a few days ago. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star jetted off to the country’s glitzy Amalfi Coast ahead of her 22nd birthday today, with the latest batch of photos appearing to show the star celebrating her big day in style.

Earlier today, Daily Mail obtained photos of Kylie enjoying a jet ski outing with boyfriend Travis Scott. The makeup mogul and her 28-year-old baby daddy were photographed right on the water, with Travis operating the equipment and his girlfriend clinging onto him. This moment saw Kylie fairly covered up in a colorful, sleeveless, short wetsuit featuring bright blue hues.

It looks like Kylie was in the mood to flaunt her famous curves during the excursion, though. The newspaper’s photographers had also snapped the star enjoying a dingy outing with a crowd of friends. Here, Kylie had slipped into a sexy black swimsuit with cut-out paneling at the waist and a thonged rear. The mother of one had donned a skimpy outer layer to accessorize her look, but sheer materials here weren’t hiding the star’s curves. The cameras had taken in Kylie’s famous curvy derriere in various settings that included her descending from a yacht and doing a backflip into the water.

Kylie Jenner cosies up to Travis Scott on jet-ski before doing a dramatic flip into the ocean as she continues her 22nd birthday celebrations https://t.co/fYkvEpuCHQ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 10, 2019

Buzz around Kylie’s birthday has been intense. The Kardashian-Jenners descended on Italy at the end of last week, with the paparazzi snapping Kylie, Travis, and their daughter, Stormi, in various street settings. Also joining the couple have been Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy Scott Disick is also part of the gang, as is his girlfriend, 20-year-old model Sofia Richie.

Kylie kicked today off in a pretty major way. The star took to Instagram to showcase a hot pink and feathery mini-dress, although a chunky diamond necklace bearing the logo of her 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics brand took center stage. Reactions to the bling have been mixed, as The Inquisitr reported earlier today, but Kylie herself seemed happy with her look.

This vacation has hardly been low-profile. Photos of Kylie enjoying the perks of a mega-yacht have been filling media outlets, with fans noticing everything from the luxury setting to the presence of Kylie’s best friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. The two were photographed flaunting their curves aboard Kylie’s hired yacht just yesterday.

It looks like Kylie is ringing in her birthday in style.