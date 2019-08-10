Viki Odintcova Pops Out Of Aqua Blue Bikini

Viki Odintcova shared a new photo from her trip to Thailand, and her fans seem to be loving it. The photo has received over 103,000 times so far, and was taken by Mavrin.

The photo showed Viki standing in clear blue water, which reached her waist. She rocked a tiny string bikini in a bright aqua color. The swimsuit popped, thanks to the model’s tan. She placed her hands on her head, and peeked through her arms for the shot.

Odintcova’s bikini top had a classic cut, with extra strappy accents on the bottom below her chest. Her bikini bottoms were the same color, but it was hard to tell what cut it was, thanks to her being submerged in the water.

The model gave a very sultry look with her lips parted, and her hair was worn down behind her back. White sand speckled her arms and face, while her arm tattoo was visible.

Fans left plenty of nice messages for Viki.

“Hope you will post many pics and videos from Thailand,” said a fan, referring to the model’s captions.

Others focused on the model’s attractiveness.

“How could you be so Fine?” asked a fan.

“Viki is The One for me, gorgeous lady,” said a follower.

Another follower was distracted by the color of her swimsuit and bragged about their car collection.

“Great Color on you turquoise blue,just like Classic Car’s Have,57 Chevy & a 55 T -BIRD,” they said.

This isn’t to mention that prior to this new update, Viki shared a snap that was geotagged in Moscow, Russia.

The photo showed Viki standing in a city street, while wearing a very colorful outfit. Although it looked like a dress at first glance, it was a crop tank and a matching skirt. The skirt had a high slit on the right side, and Odintcova carried a white purse in her left hand.

Many fans complimented the model’s outfit.

“U made this dress lovely,” said a fan.

“Anything with that beauty is great!” added another fan.

Someone noticed her geotag and wanted to know more.

“Aha~ you are in Russia!! How is the weather in Russia? Korea is very hot~,” they stated.

On the other hand, one Instagram user wanted to get their point across, no matter how repetitive their comment might be.

“You are very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very Beautiful,” they exclaimed.

Another Instagram user thought they noticed something odd about the photo.

“Why do they photoshop your face?!” they asked.