Shooter Storms A Mosque In Oslo, Norway Wearing A Helmet

A man has been arrested while one person was injured in Oslo, Norway, at a mosque shooting.

BBC reports that an armed man opened fire at the Al-Noor Islamic Centre on Saturday, shooting one member of the congregation. Police are describing the shooter as “a young white man.”

The mosque’s director, Irfan Mushtaq, gave a brief statement to the media.

“One of our members has been shot by a white man with a helmet and uniform.”

Mushtaq explained that the man “carried two shotgun-like weapons and a pistol. He broke through a glass door and fired shots.”

He added that the man wore body armor, but was overpowered by people inside the mosque who held him down until the police arrived to take him into custody.

The Oslo Police confirmed that there was a shooting at the Al-Noor Islamic Centre, revealing that “one person is shot. The severity of that person’s injuries is unknown. One suspect is arrested.”

Sources say that after the mosque shooting in New Zealand, the Oslo mosque beefed up security, adding additional measures to protect worshippers.

Reuters confirmed that injured person is a 75-year-old member of the congregation. At this time, the shooter is thought to have acted alone.

The mosque shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, rocked many Muslim communities, triggering a change in security procedures. Prince William traveled to the Commonwealth to pay his respects on the behest of the queen, says The Inquisitr.

Kensington Palace announced that the Duke of Cambridge would be representing the United Kingdom and the royal family at a memorial.

“The Duke will meet with those affected by the attack and will pay tribute to the extraordinary compassion and solidarity that the people of New Zealand have displayed in recent weeks.”

The queen sent her grandson to honor Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s request that a senior member of the royal family be on hand for Anzac Day after the Christchurch tragedy.

Ivanka Trump tweeted her regards to the people of New Zealand, expressing her sympathy for the loss of 49 lives when a shooter opened fire at a Christchurch mosque, according to The Inquisitr.

While some people thanked Trump for her condolences, other responded by blaming her father for spreading hate and sparking violence.

“Tell your father to stop spreading hatred and white supremacist ideology.”

While Trump called the shooter evil, many on Twitter suggested that she “clean things up” in her own family instead of being critical of others.