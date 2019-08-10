‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s Swimsuit Video Mocked By Fans

Some of Katie's followers claimed she is desperate for attention.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s latest Instagram post has been ridiculed by fans. In the video, Katie, wearing a revealing black swimsuit, lays in the grass. A camera pans up close to her perky derriere. The person filming proceeds to compliment Katie’s backside.

While some fans applauded Katie for both her confidence and body, others mocked the Bravo star, claiming she was desperate for attention.

“Who thought that was a good idea?” questioned a follower.

“Wow…. anything for attention!! Sad,” added another.

“She does anything for clout… #desperate,” agreed a different Instagram user.

“You and Jax are the most insecure people on the show #uglyontheinside,” chimed in a fourth person.

Katie has not yet responded to her critics, and the post has racked up more than 417,600 views. The 32-year-old has had her fair share of haters, including her own co-stars.

On the second episode of Season 7, cast mate James Kennedy body-shamed the beautiful brunette, reported Bravo. During a Pride event, the DJ was accused of cheating on his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, causing him to lash out. After Katie made a comment about his shorts, he decided to insult her body.

“Lose some f***ing weight,” remarked James.

Katie, who is notorious for speaking her mind, remained levelheaded during the interaction.

After the episode aired in December, the SUR waitress spoke to Bravo and revealed the reason she was able to remain calm.

“I’m channeling my newfound confidence into a positive energy to fight back against harsh criticism,” noted the television personality.

Co-star Stassi Schroeder applauded her friend for keeping her cool. Stassi went on to say Katie is in a much happier and healthier place, after struggling with depression. She also noted her fellow Witch of WeHo takes care of her body by working out and radiates confidence.

According to Bravo, since being body-shamed, the reality television star has become a champion of body positivity. In a December 2018 interview, Katie got candid about how the media can enhance a negative self-image. She also discussed her tumultuous journey on finding self-worth and self-love.

“My journey of self-discovery and self-love was a rocky road. At times it took everything I had to tune out the noise and negativity. I have always thought of myself as a confident individual. But it ate away at me like a disease,” the reality star explained.

To see more of Katie, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.