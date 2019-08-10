‘Big Brother 21’ Spoilers: The Target For Week 7 Is Almost Unanimous

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

One player’s fate might be sealed this week in the Big Brother house, and only a small circumstance could save their game. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Christie Murphy was put on the block this week as a third nominee after she lost the America’s Field Trip competition. Unfortunately for Christie, that has made her the No. 1 target of most of the house in Week 7.

Tommy Bracco nominated Cliff Hogg and Kathryn Dunn after Christie was already named on the block, and even though two of Cliff’s Angels alliance members are up for eviction, the house still has the numbers to evict Christie. The only way Christie can be removed from the block is if the Power of Veto (POV) winner pulls her down. For now, it looks like she is not eligible to play in the POV but can be removed. If Christie is pulled off, there will not be a replacement nominee, and it will just be Cliff and Kathryn.

Since Christie cannot play in the POV, the only people who might be able to pull her off are Tommy, Nick Maccarone, and Analyse Talavera. Nick and Analyse would have to be chosen to play in the POV before even considering removing Christie, and they likely would pull down their ally since they cannot go up in her place.

Jackson Michie and Holly Allen have already stated that they will keep the nominations the same if they win the POV because they want Christie gone this week. Nicole Anthony and Jessica Milagros also want Christie out of the house and would keep noms the same, since their Cliff’s Angels alliance members are on the block next to her.

“I don’t know how many chances we will have to take a shot at Christie without having to put her up ourselves,” Jackson told Analyse.

Analyse is trying her hardest to convince her former Six Shooters alliance member to keep Christie since she a number for herself in the future. Jackson is currently in the middle of the house with no true alliance, other than his showmance partner Holly.

Holly has had it with Christie as well and is ready to see her former buddy go.

“Christie made Sis cry the other day. She was being a bully. Christie was telling Jack and Nick that Sis annoys her cause she just follows her around. She is mean,” Holly admitted to Jackson.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday night on CBS.