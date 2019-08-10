WWE News: Sasha Banks Stuns Instagram Followers With Brand New Hairstyle

Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania 35, and fans have been wondering if she’s ever going to return to in-ring action. As The Inquisitr reported back in May, she’s allegedly unhappy in WWE and wants to leave the company when her contract expires. With All Elite Wrestling providing a potential destination, her future is uncertain.

With over a year left on her contract and WWE unwilling to release her from it, however, it’s highly likely that she’ll appear on television at some point in the near future. And when she does make her comeback, she might have a different hair color.

As noted by Ringside News, The Boss took to Instagram this weekend to show off her new blonde hairstyle. This came as a surprising revelation to her followers since the superstar has spent her WWE contract sporting purple hair.

The change was well received, especially by some of Sasha’s blonde colleagues. Dana Brooke, Trish Stratus and Carmella shared their approval of her new hairstyle in the comments section, as did some of her 4.1 million followers.

According to Banks, the reason she went for the change is because she doesn’t want to say goodbye to the current season, with her caption reading, “I don’t want summer to be over.”

While it’s possible that the wrestler was just sharing her new hairdo, the change in appearance led some followers to speculate that it is a sign of her imminent return. After spending the past few months out of the WWE spotlight, perhaps she’ll want to reintroduce herself with a major stylistic change.

With the SummerSlam pay-per-view airing this weekend, WWE has an opportunity to bring Banks back at one of their biggest shows of the year. Her tag team partner is scheduled to face Ember Moon for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, so maybe she’ll somehow get involved in that match.

However, ne fellow WWE superstar who’s been less than impressed with Banks in recent months is Becky Lynch. As The Inquisitr noted, the current Raw Women’s Champion has been trash talking her colleague in recent months, with her latest verbal attack arriving a couple of days ago.

In Lynch’s opinion, the former champ can’t handle life in WWE, but she has challenged The Boss to prove her wrong and find her for a fight if she ever returns to WWE.

Lynch also has a big match at SummerSlam this weekend, so if Banks does return at the event she might have The Man and her title in her sights.