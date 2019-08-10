Expected Release Date For Apple’s iPhone 11 Has Leaked

Over the years, Apple has kept a fairly predictable announcement and launch schedule when it comes to its iPhones, and it seems the company will be sticking to its usual plan in 2019, according to a report from Forbes.

As tech enthusiasts know, Apple typically unveils new iPhones during the second week of September, offers pre-orders the Friday of that same week, then officially launches the devices the following Friday. This has been the case with several previous releases, including the iPhone XS, which launched on Friday, September 21; iPhone X, which launched on Friday, September 22; iPhone 7, which launched on Friday, September 16; and iPhone 6S, which launched on Friday, September 25.

This year, Apple will be launching its new iPhones — rumored to be called the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Plus — on September 20, based on a recent leak from one of the company’s partners, according to a report from Japanese site Mac Otakara.

While addressing a question about how Softbank planned on handling the launch of the iPhone, president of the massive Japanese multinational conglomerate, Ken Miyauchi, explained “a new Japanese telecommunications business law coming into effect on October 1 meant the company would be left waiting 10 full days after the launch of the iPhone before it could begin its own sales,” as detailed by Forbes.

If this new leak is to be believed, it would mean Apple could host its September event to announce the new iPhones on September 10, then put the phones up for pre-order on September 13, before launching on the following Friday.

But while Apple prepares to launch its upcoming iPhone, many believe the new device will bring disappointment to those looking for exciting new features, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The iPhone 11 is expected to come with the same basic design as the company’s 2018 and 2017 models, the iPhone XS and iPhone X, respectively. The next-generation iPhone will also come with a third camera added to the device in a triangular layout housed within a large square on the back of the phone. It’s also rumored the new iPhone will come with reverse wireless charging, which would enable the iPhone to charge other devices, including Apple’s new AirPods with wireless charging case and other iPhones, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Along with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max, Apple is also expected to release an updated version of its iPhone XR device. The new device will come with a slight spec bump, a second camera lens, and two additional color options.