Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy’s Devastating Loss

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 12 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is going through one of the most difficult times of her life. While Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) celebrates the fact that her daughter is alive, Steffy will have to give up the baby girl she has come to love as her own, per She Knows Soaps.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) broke the news to Steffy. He told her that the daughter that she had been raising was actually the baby that he and Hope thought they had lost during childbirth. He shared with her that Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) had stolen Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) at childbirth and switched her with a stillborn child whom he presented to Hope and Liam as their baby.

In the meantime, Reese had set up a private adoption with Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) because he knew that the psychiatrist was willing to pay a hefty fee so that her daughter could adopt a baby. Reese then had Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) pose as the birth mother so that Taylor and Steffy would not become suspicious of the adoption process. Steffy felt betrayed that she had been lied to and that Beth had been alive all this time.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she won’t react well to Hope, who wants to take the baby home with her. On Friday’s episode of B&B, Steffy tearfully tried to plead with Liam and Hope. Although she was glad that Hope and Liam’s baby never died, Phoebe/Beth was her child now. She has been the baby’s only mother since the minute she was laid in her arms and the infant knows her as her mother.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will remain firm. She wants her daughter to have a new beginning with her. As Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) opined, the adoption was not legal and Hope had every right to take the baby home. Steffy tries to appeal to Liam, but although he sympathizes with Steffy, he feels that he and Hope are Beth’s rightful parents.

Steffy will be devastated when she has to give her baby away. She will have to give up her child so that Hope and Liam can finally start a family. And that may just break Steffy.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.