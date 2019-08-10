R. Kelly Is Reportedly ‘Not A Fighter, ‘Cries’ About His Current Situation

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly recently pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges, including kidnapping, forced labor, the sexual exploitation of a child and racketeering, per The Inquisitr.

According to Steve Greenberg, who is leading Kelly’s court battle against the charges, the singer isn’t taking the situation well.

“I’ve seen him get very emotional,” he said, per The Chicago Sun Times. “He’s dealing with a lot of stories that have been made up. He’s not a fighter. I’ve seen him cry when he talks about the situation.”

Regardless, Greenberg says Kelly is still “going to fight for the truth” to get out.

Greenberg also revealed some more information about Kelly. According to the attorney, Kelly is soft-spoken and essentially illiterate. He also highlighted that Kelly is used to being surrounding by people, suggesting that the move to solitary is too jarring for him to handle.

Kelly was arrested in July for allegedly violating the Mann Act, which History reports was created to prevent girls from being lured into prostitution.

Kelly allegedly transported women across four U.S. states — Illinois, Connecticut, California and New York — for purposes of including illegal sexual activity. The charges stem from events are early as 1999 and Kelly is accused of making the females call him “Daddy.” He reportedly prohibited them from eating or leaving their room without his permission.

Per Yahoo News, a court statement revealed that Kelly is attempting to get out of police custody by named dropping Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga.

Per NPR, New York federal prosecutors believe that Kelly and his entourage — including some drivers, personal assistants, managers and bodyguards — make up an organized crime ring.

Loading...

“The purposes of the Enterprise were to promote R. Kelly’s music and the R. Kelly brand and to recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity,” they wrote in an indictment, adding that the group promoted Kelly’s music and brand in exchange for financial and personal benefits, including increasing status and power within the criminal enterprise.

Kelly previously attempted to secure bail but was rejected by Judge Tiscione, citing the severity of the charges against Kelly, as well as the “long history of similar allegations” against him. He added that Kelly appears to have the financial resources and incentive to flee the country.

Tiscione also highlighted that federal prosecutors are accusing Kelly of obstruction of justice stemming from his actions during his previous criminal trial.

Page Six reports that prosecutors are currently attempting to seal Kelly’s medical records to expedite the proceedings against the singer.