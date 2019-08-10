Jeffrey Epstein Dies By Apparent Suicide, MSNBC Host Blames Russia

Convicted pedophile and accused sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, died by suicide early Saturday in his Lower Manhattan prison cell, according to ABC News.

His death came less than three weeks after he was found unresponsive in his prison cell, with marks around his neck thought to be self-inflicted.

After the first suicide attempt, Epstein was placed on suicide watch. According to The New York Times, it remains unclear whether he was under suicide watch at this time of his death or not.

The billionaire was friends with many prominent public figures, including presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Alan Dershowitz, according to The Guardian.

Immediately after news of Epstein’s death broke, political leaders started demanding answers. As Politico reported, Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Lois Frankel, Senator Ben Sasse and others called for investigations and expressed concerns about the impact of Epstein’s death on the pending case probing sex trafficking conspiracy.

However, some offered unconventional explanations for the billionaire’s death.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough took to Twitter to weigh in on the situation, sharing — without evidence — a theory which suggests that Russia had something to do with Epstein’s death, as per Mediaite.

“A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men’s lives ends up dead in his jail cell. How predictably…Russian,” Scarborough wrote, describing the official explanation as “bullsh*t.”

“He reportedly tried to kill himself two weeks ago. And is allowed to finish the job now? Bulls*it.”

“So, although no one could possibly have predicted this, the first thing the MSNBC host brought up after the death of Jeffrey Epstein was …Russians,” Mediaite wrote.

People close to Epstein fear he was murdered…as Epstein told authorities someone tried to kill him in a previous incident weeks earlier. He was described as being in good spirits in recent days… https://t.co/J9QNSo1N2v — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) August 10, 2019

As Mediaite notes, hashtags and phrases related to theories about Epstein’s death are trending topics on Twitter, and many are not accepting what is currently the official story. Some suggest that the the wealthy and connected sex offender was actually murdered.

As Yahoo News reported, some are proposing partisan theories about the billionaire’s death. The hashtag #ClintonBodyCount is exploding on Twitter, as some allege that Bill and Hillary Clinton were involved in Epstein’s death.

The theory was amplified by Lynne Patton, a Trump appointee in the Department of Housing and Urban development, who took to social media to write that Epstein was “Hillary’d.”

As the publication notes, even though both Clinton and Trump supporters appear to be accusing the other side of involvement in Epstein’s death, records show that both Donald Trump and Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s private jet numerous times.

