Demi Rose Busts Out Of Metallic ‘Playboy’ Bikini: ‘Oh Hi’

Demi Rose is racking up the Instagram followers for a reason. The British beauty’s curves are some of the most fierce on the platform, although Demi is equally loved for her girly features, beautiful smile, and natural feel. The star has delivered her latest update – suffice to say that this one is likely ticking plenty of boxes for the 24-year-old’s fans.

Demi’s photo today showed her reclining near an indoor pool. A selfie situation wasn’t fully confirmed, but an extended arm from Demi and the close-up finish both suggested the photo to have been taken by the model herself. Demi was flaunting her ample cleavage in a tiny, skin-tight, and silver-colored bikini with a metallic finish. The two-piece’s lowers weren’t visible, but this was a clear swimwear situation. Demi appeared to have given a nod to famous Playboy magazine via lettering across the bikini’s top.

The brunette delivered her sizzling curves in her trademark, low-key way. While the amount of chest and underboob on show was marked, Demi herself didn’t appear to be harnessing a raunchy vibe. The model had her dark locks scraped away from a face that appeared minimally made-up – Demi is known for going easy on the cosmetics, with many fans sending her praise for her natural beauty. Likewise simple was Demi’s direct gaze.

A short caption from Demi upped the ante, though, as she greeted her fans with a casual phrase.

Demi’s update quickly proved popular, racking up over 37,000 likes in just 30 minutes. The same time frame brought over 352 fans into the comments section.

Demi may take to Instagram with an air of confidence, but this star has had her troubles. Demi has suffered from an eating disorder, although she is now recovered. As The Inquisitr reports, Demi has spoken to her social media followers with inspiring words about her day-to-day motivation.

“I don’t need much but to appreciate everyday, be healthy, be happy. Be kind, inspire others and to help people as much as I can. Most importantly I want to learn, grow and develop a better connection with myself. Everyday I aspire to become a better person than I was yesterday. Self love is so important!”

Loading...

This year brought more sadness to the model’s life, with Demi’s mother passing away in June. Nonetheless, this stunner keeps going.

Demi has 9.3 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including reality star Blac Chyna and fitness sensation Sommer Ray. Fans wishing to see more of Demi should follow her Instagram.