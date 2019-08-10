‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Both Kyle And Lola Get Cold Feet

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview brings the wedding of the year for Kyle and Lola. However, both the bride and groom seem to suffer a case of cold feet before the big day, which threatens to ruin everything.

The Abbotts gather to celebrate Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) wedding to Lola (Sasha Calle). Traci (Beth Maitland) cannot believe her nephew is getting married, and she’s thrilled even though it’ll be his second marriage in less than a year. Meanwhile, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) makes it back to Genoa City for the big day, and according to The Inquisitr, Abby (Melissa Ordway) holds out hope that her mom is moving back home. Jack (Peter Bergman) toasts to long and happy futures for his son and daughter-in-law to be.

Both Lola and Kyle are all smiles, but something sinister hides behind their ear to ear grins. Kyle gets cold feet, and he lets his shocked aunts know. Kyle does not think he can follow through with his plans to marry Lola even though he just spent weeks planning the dream wedding. Kyle admits that he is scared to death. While both Ashley and Traci probably believe Kyle’s cold feet are typical, they do not realize that Theo (Tyler Johnson) is holding something serious over Kyle’s head. Theo’s threats are causing Kyle more anxiety than most grooms typically feel.

As for Lola, she thinks she sees a sign. Both Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) look stunned when Lola declares that she’s headed for drama, chaos, and doom. While they believe Lola is merely overreacting, there are signs that Kyle’s past could crop up at an inopportune moment and cause the thing that Lola fears the most. While he claims he told her everything about New York, Kyle is hiding something huge from Lola, and it is only a matter of time before the whole thing explodes in both of their faces.

Despite their worries, Lola does end up walking down the aisle to a tearful Kyle. Lola’s dad wanted to escort her down the aisle, but she threatened to cancel the wedding if he insisted. It looks like Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) does the honors of making sure his baby sister gets safely to the altar. None of their worries and cold feet can hinder their true love. Lola and Kyle take their vows before the end of the week at the wedding of the year in Genoa City.