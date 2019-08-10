WWE News: Police Officer Under Investigation For Giving Hall Of Famer A Ride On Airport Tarmac

Whenever Hulk Hogan makes the news for anything non-wrestling related, there’s usually some drama involved. Between lawsuits pertaining to home videos and racist outbursts, the last few years haven’t been the most flattering for the WWE Hall of Famer’s public image. His latest scandal is lighter than those aforementioned events, but it could lead to a police officer getting into some serious trouble.

In a report published by The Chicago Tribune, a local police officer is reportedly under investigation due to a video Hogan posted on his Facebook account. The video features the officer giving the Hall of Famer a ride in his squad car — lights blaring — on the tarmac of O’Hare International Airport.

The footage shows Hogan sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle, with his manager Jimmy Hart is sitting in the back. In the video, Hogan also makes a joke about his “Uber” having a “siren.”

In the video caption that accompanied the video on Hogan’s social media account, he thanked the city’s police department for their love and support. However, while the video is all fun and games, the officer’s supervisors did not find it appropriate.

The report states that the officer was on duty at the time, assigned to monitor the airport, when he decided to go driving with the wrestling legends.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for police superintendent Eddie Johnson, did not confirm the extent of the officer’s punishment, but the Bureau of Internal Affairs has allegedly launched an investigation into the incident.

The spokesperson also revealed that Johnson was “furious” about the officer’s actions.

“The activity and behavior demonstrated in that video poses a significant risk to the officers and overall aviation safety on the airfield. The superintendent was furious about what he saw.”

The Chicago Tribune article notes that it’s expected that the officer will lose the certification that permits law enforcement personnel to drive vehicles on airport tarmacs.

A Chicago cop is under investigation after a video surfaced of him chauffeuring Hulk Hogan in a squad car on the O’Hare airport tarmac. https://t.co/wwmQIzUuVh — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) August 10, 2019

Loading...

In the video, the officer also assured Hogan and Hart that he wouldn’t get into trouble for driving them around. He even claimed that his sergeant would be “all for it.”

Hogan, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude to the officer, as the ride along helped him avoid the army of fans waiting to meet him in the airport.

According to the report, Hogan and Hart were in the city to attend the National Sports Collectors Convention. At the time of this writing, they haven’t responded to the incident.