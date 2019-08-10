Kylie Jenner’s Dripping Diamonds Lips Bling Has Fans Wondering If They’ve Ever Seen Anything Uglier

Kylie Jenner is officially 22-years-old. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has had a high-profile buildup to her birthday with an Italian vacation that’s brought in plenty of paparazzi images, although her latest headline centers around a self-posted image.

Earlier today, Kylie took to her Instagram to kick off her big day. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO was looking her usual girly self in feather-adorned pinks forming a cleavage-flaunting mini-dress, although it looks like the star’s fans have been honing in on her choice of accessories. Kylie was proving every inch the brand ambassador in a giant diamond necklace forming the logo for her 2015-founded cosmetics brand – suffice to say that this set of lip-shaped jewels were in-your-face.

Fans familiar with the Kylie Cosmetics emblem will have recognized the necklace straight away. A pair of lips covered in dripping lip product fronts most of the range’s Lip Kit packaging.

Daily Mail was quick to pick up on Kylie’s update, where viewers have been leaving their thoughts. While remarks weren’t exclusively negative, it did appear that the most upvoted comments had fans calling the necklace ugly – many users seemed to be questioning if it was the most unattractive thing they’ve ever seen.

“That is truly the ugliest thing I have seen Money can not buy you class,” a user wrote with over 480 others agreeing.

“Lmao that’s one of the ugliest necklaces I’ve ever seen” was a popular comment racking up 176 upvotes in two hours.

“That has to be the ugliest piece of jewelry I’ve ever seen,” another wrote.

Countless other comments slamming Kylie’s necklace came in. While some called the jewelry “tacky,” others described it as “vile.” Most prevailing, however, was the sentiment that the necklace was among one of the ugliest pieces they’ve ever set eyes on.

Loading...

“That is the ugliest thing I have ever seen,” one fan wrote.

As Daily Mail reports, the necklace was a gift from Kylie’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott. The Astroworld rapper has accompanied his girlfriend and their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, on their current travels. Travis is known for showering Kylie with lavish gifts. Last year, Travis gifted Kylie a Ferrari as a “push present,” per Harper’s Bazaar.

Over on Kylie’s Instagram, where followers are likely dedicated fans, feedback seemed more positive. Birthday wishes were sent, with the update itself racking up over 4.6 million likes in two hours. Celebrity likes also came in from sister Kim Kardashian, model Gigi Hadid, and sister to Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn.