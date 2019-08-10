Photos Show Body Of Jefferey Epstein At Hospital, FBI Now Investigating Wealthy Pedophile’s Alleged Suicide

The FBI has announced that it will investigate how Jeffrey Epstein died in his jail cell on Saturday morning, despite a previous suicide attempt.

Photos published by The New York Post show what appears too be the body of multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein on a gurney being wheeled into a New York hospital after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell in Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center.

According to multiple media reports cited by The Inquisitr, the 66-year-old Epstein — who was being held without bail on sex trafficking charges died — after hanging himself in his cell.

But details of how Epstein died have not been confirmed, and suspicions that there may be more to the story of Epstein’s apparent death have been fueled by reports that he procured sex with young or underage girls for a lengthy roster of politically powerful and well-known men.

In court documents made public on Friday, a woman who says that she was kept by Epstein as a sex slave states that Epstein and his girlfriend, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, forced her to have sex with former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, Britain’s Prince Andrew and former United States Senator George Mitchell, according to a Daily Beast report.

Most famously, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Epstein was longtime friends with Donald Trump, a friendship that reportedly ended only when the pair had a dispute of the purchase of a $40 million Palm Beach, Florida, mansion.

In addition to the above photo, a second image of a person believed to be Epstein being wheeled into New York Downtown Hospital has also been posted by The New York Post.

Epstein reportedly attempted suicide on July 24, as The Inquisitr reported. The situation also raised suspicions about how he was able to allegedly commit suicide while on suicide watch.

But, according to documents posted via Twitter by former United States Attorney Preet Bharara, Epstein was, in fact, not on suicide watch at the time of his death. Instead, he was being housed in the facility’s “Special Housing Unit.” According to the documents, prisoners must be removed from the SHU before being placed on suicide watch.

As a result of the suspicious circumstances surrounding Esptein’s death, the Federal Bureau of Investigation annnounced later on Saturday morning that it would open an investigation into Epstein’s death, according to a document posted via Twitter by CBS News correspondent Paula Reid.

In the FBI’s press release, Epstein’s death is described as resulting from “apparent suicide,” according to a report by The Hill. Epstein was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was taken after being found in his cell.

Several members of Congress have called for a full probe of Epstein’s death, including Florida Representative Lois Frankel. She said on her Twitter account that Epstein’s death “does not end the need for justice for his victims or the right of the public to know why a prolific child molester got a slap on the wrist instead of a long prison sentence.”