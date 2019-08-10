Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Ordered Books On Sex Slavery From Amazon In 2005

Financier Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon purchase history has been called into question as he had reportedly purchased books on sex slavery while being investigated by federal authorities.

According to The Cut, in 2005, Epstein placed an order on Amazon for incriminating books on the topic of sexual servitude which are mentioned in recently unsealed legal records.

The documents surfaced as a result of a defamation suit filed against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015 by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says Epstein recruited her into his “sexual pyramid scheme” which was said to be topped by Epstein with Maxwell acting as his second-in-command.

Giuffre stated that she was recruited at age 15 by Maxwell who was working as a madam for Epstein. The new documents include over 70 pages of new information, including code words like massage, which means sex. Maxwell was allegedly in charge of scheduling Epstein’s “massage” appointments with various girls.

Also included in the filing is an Amazon invoice with the titles and descriptions of all three books on the topic of slavery and eroticism.

According to the filings, Epstein purchased the following on September 4, 2005.

• SM 101: A Realistic Introduction, by Jay Wiseman, which “surveys the entire spectrum of consensual sadomasochistic practices from bondage, to spanking, to erotic role-playing, and more.”

Books purchased by Jeffrey Epstein indicate the seriousness of his sex slavery business?! – https://t.co/2sg3P4KAHw pic.twitter.com/YfpTa50UjP — Karl E (@therussophile) August 10, 2019

• SlaveCraft: Roadmaps for Erotic Servitude — Principles, Skills, and Tools, by “a grateful slave” with Guy Baldwin, which “dares to delve beneath the surface of D/S relationships and give us an intimate and revealing view from a rare perspective — that of a slave.”

• Training With Miss Abernathy: A Workbook for Erotic Slaves and Their Owners, by Christina Abernathy, “a comprehensive manual for those who are, or wish to be, erotic slaves.”

The books that Epstein reportedly ordered were a how-to on acquiring and keeping sex slaves, and instructions on how to be a “slave owner.”

Amazon logs digital records of every customer’s order history, but Epstein’s receipt was fished out of his trash by the Palm Beach Police.

According to The Inquisitr, Epstein was found dead on Saturday morning in his prison cell as a result of suicide by hanging at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. In addition to details about Epstein’s choice of reading material, the names of several prominent people, including two presidents, a member of the royal family, a senator, and a former cabinet member were also mentioned in this recent filing.

