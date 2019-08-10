Demi Lovato Compliments Hannah Brown On Fierce New Instagram Photo

'The Bachelorette's' Hannah Brown may be recently single but looks better than ever in new sexy post.

Hannah Brown’s had a tough last few months and has endured quite a few disappointments. The 24-year-old southern belle went on The Bachelorette to find love but ended up being the one getting heartbroken. Despite the fact that things didn’t quite turn out how she expected, Brown has said that she feels like she found herself while on the show and is stronger and more confident than she ever thought she could be. The star showed off this confidence in a fierce new Instagram photo, according to People.

In the stunning photo, Brown wears an extra-cropped white top with a lacy neckline. She holds a large pink rose to her mouth which she seductively bites, clearly alluding to her time as the star of The Bachelorette. Brown’s blonde hair falls down her shoulders in messy waves as she shows off some serious skin.

“Grabbing a quick bite,” reads her comment.

Brown’s comment section was filled with praise from fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette stars. Even Demi Lovato offered her support.

“HOT,” Lovato wrote in all caps a long with several fire emoji.

Lovato is a huge fan of the show and even made an appearance for the live finale episode when she got to meet Brown, and the two became fast friends. Lovato was also there when Brown shared with the world that she was not in a relationship upon the show’s conclusion.

Brown did find love on the show, but it did not end well. She fell in love with more than one man, but when faced with making a final decision, she picked Jed Wyatt over Tyler Cameron. While she didn’t know it at the time, Wyatt had actually gone on the show not to find a potential partner but to gain media exposure and promote his music career. He had planned to continue his relationship with his former girlfriend when he returned home from the show.

Tyler Cameron was spotted in NYC with Gigi Hadid, days after spending the night with Hannah Brown. https://t.co/1ZvppejMA7 pic.twitter.com/pBrvTrL6WC — E! News (@enews) August 5, 2019

Loading...

Brown ultimately ended her engagement with Wyatt after finding out the truth. While she and Cameron appeared to be interested in trying to reconcile, that went out the window when he was seen leaving the home of supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Brown gave her take on Cameron and Hadid in a recent interview.