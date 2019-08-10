Heidi Klum’s Inflatable Boobs Pic Slammed, Horrified Fans Embarrassed For Her ‘Topless Posing’

Heidi Klum has caused a stir. The model and former America’s Got Talent judge took to her Instagram earlier today straight from a swimming pool. The photo showed the blonde lying on her back in a pair of pink bikini briefs with a somewhat unconventional accessory. The 46-year-old was keeping herself afloat via a pink inflatable taking the shape of a woman’s breasts. Heidi referred to her new spouse, Tom Kaulitz, in a caption that suggested the “topless” situation was for him.

Feedback on Heidi’s Instagram – where followers are mostly dedicated fans – was mostly positive. It appears that the situation has progressed, though. The Daily Mail published the image shortly after Heidi herself posted it. Here, viewers didn’t seem so keen, with their comments appearing to slam Klum.

“She needs to grow up, starting to look desperate” was the most upvoted comment, racking up more than 300 likes in three hours.

A comment racking up more than 200 votes mentioned Heidi’s marital status to 29-year-old Kaulitz, her previous marriage and the fact that she is the mother of four.

“IDK what to make of her. She’s very desperate looking/unusual with her random relationships (hello that weird art guy). She was great w seal. Such beautiful children. It’s a shame they didnt work out. She seems to just be with trashy younger moochers since.”

For the most part, though, users seemed to be expressing a level of embarrassment on Heidi’s behalf.

“She makes me cringe…” one fan wrote.

“She is just embarrassing,” another added.

A handful of users did appear to find the update fun so not all comments slammed Heidi. Still, an overwhelming number did.

“Tacky. Her kids must be so embarrassed,” one fan stated.

Disapproval seemed to stem from the risqué display itself, although the bulk of the head-shaking appeared to center around the update coming from a woman and mother who is approaching middle age. Such a response isn’t uncommon in the world of 40- or 50-something celebrities on social media.

For instance, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is known for raunchy bikini dancing. With her 56 years and fit body, Lisa mostly receives the thumbs-up for her videos, but not all fans have found them appropriate.

Reality star Kim Kardashian and former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham have also raising eyebrows for risqué updates. While 38-year-old Kim and 28-year-old Farrah are significantly younger than Klum, they too have been slammed for being scantily clad in public while also being known for their motherhood.

“She’s so cringe, her kids must be mortified,” a user added to the list of negative comments in The Daily Mail‘s report.

Heidi’s update did prove popular overall though, racking up more than 240,000 likes in five hours.