Scott Disick ‘Extremely Upset’ After His Reality Show Premier Bombed

Scott Disick was aiming to step outside of the Kardashian limelight with his own reality show, Flip It Like Disick. But according to Radar Online, the house flipping show flopped big time, and the 36-year-old is “devastated.”

Flip It Like Disick premiered on Sunday, August 4 to 455,000 viewers, making it the 63rd out of the top 150 original cable shows. One insider said that the reality star was not happy about the news.

“Scott is just extremely upset about this. Anyone who knows Scott knows that he put his entire heart and soul into the project,” they said.

Fans might be wondering why Scott would make the choice to head out of the country right when his show is hitting TV screens, but the insider said it’s no coincidence.

“Part of the reason that he went on this trip was so that he would not be bombarded if the show was a disaster,” the source said.

In the show, Scott and Kourtney made headlines after opening up with one another about the long road they’ve taken from troubled couple to co-parenting superstars, according to Hollywood Life. Kourtney told Scott that she was proud of how far the father of three had come since his public struggle with depression and drinking, which played out over multiple seasons of the show.

Scott told his ex that part of the problem is he was concerned about how he looked, saying that he was insecure that people wouldn’t think he was young and cool anymore. But now, he says, all that’s fallen to the wayside and he feels confident in his role of father.

Momager Kris Jenner has had an oversized role in bringing the show to the world. She has acted as executive producer and were hoping to make the show a hit. That said, they reportedly knew that there was a lot at stake and this first episode would have to resonate with fans if they wanted the show to be picked up for multiple seasons.

Now that the premier under-performed, Kris is going to have to do some damage control, according to the family insider.

“Kris knows that she is going to have to put her thinking cap on. But the only thing that’s obvious is that he needs to bring his girlfriend Sofia on. That would get people to watch,” the insider said. “It just goes to show that, without the Kardashian women, Scott is nothing.”