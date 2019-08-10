Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Aston Villa Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Opener At New Tottenham Stadium

The state-of-the-art new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sees its first season-opener when the Spurs host newly promoted Aston Villa.

The new, state-of-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw its first action in April, as The Inquisitr reported, but on Saturday the gleaming new facility will host its first-ever English Premier League season opener when the Spurs host Aston Villa, who will be playing their first top-flight match since 2016. But for the Spurs, the ceremony of opening a new season at a new stadium will take a back seat to the basic need to collect three points, after a fourth-place finish in 2018-2019 in which a single point separated them from missing out on Champions League play — a potential disaster in the first full season in the $1.2 billion new stadium. Spurs will go for that victory in the match that will live stream from their new home.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa Premier League season opener, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Saturday, August 10, at the brand new 62,000-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Tottenham, London, England.

In Italy and across central Europe kickoff will take place at 6:30 p.m. Central European Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 12:30 p.m. EDT, 9:30 a.m. PDT. In India, the Spurs vs. Villans match starts at 10 p.m. on Saturday night, India Standard Time.

The Spurs showed a level of commitment to moving up the table, making their first transfer signings after two windows of idleness, inking Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, as well as, on deadline day from Fulham, winger Ryan Sessegnon, per Yahoo! Sports. But Sessegnon will remain unavailable for Saturday’s match.

Tottenham, as a matter of fact, will field a significantly weakened side against the Villans, as Dele Alli, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies, Juan Foyth, and Son Heung-min are all sidelined with injuries, per the BBC.

After winning promotion by defeating Derby County in the Championship playoff final, Aston Villa went on a signing spree — highlighted by the acquisition of 22-year-old Brazilian Wesley Moraes from Belgium’s Club Brugge — who scored 17 across all competitions for the Belgian titans last season, according to 90min.com, including two in Brugge’s stunning UEFA Champions League upset of AS Monaco. Wesley will be on the pitch for Saturday’s match.

The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium prepares to host its first season opener. Marc Atkins / Getty Images

To watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa English Premier League match live stream online from the new Spurs stadium, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Spurs-Villans season kickoff streaming live on their TV sets.

There is, however, a way to watch the first-ever season opener at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium live online for free without a cable login. Fans will need to sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to catch Saturday’s Tottenham-Villa Matchday 1 clash live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the Premier League weekend’s biggest match by accessing the streaming video provided by AVTV, which will carry the game on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Extra will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the Saturday showdown. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a live stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app — though only SportsMax has the stream in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Throughout Africa, SuperSport has the live stream of Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa, and ESPN Sur carries the match in South America. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.