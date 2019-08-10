’90 Day Fiancé’: Fans Convinced Caesar Is Being Scammed By Ukrainian Girlfriend

During the Season 3 premiere of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, viewers were introduced to Caesar, a 46-year-old nail technician of 15 years living in Jacksonville, Florida. Caesar explained to the show’s producers that he met and fell in love with Maria, a 28-year-old woman living in Ukraine, on an exclusive dating website. In order to grab Maria’s attention, he sent her a bouquet of roses, along with a card containing his phone number, which cost him $450.

Throughout the episode, Caesar gushed about his new love and his hope to marry her, but fans of the series are convinced he’s being taken advantage of, according to a report from Distractify.

Caesar and Maria have been dating for over five years, but the couple has yet to meet in person. Caesar told producers he has sent at least $40,000 to his Ukrainian beau and has spent additional money on tickets for three trips to meet, but Maria has found an excuse to cancel each time.

“I have this fear that if I don’t meet her soon, I’m going to lose her forever and she’ll find someone else,” he admitted to the cameras.

Now, the couple is attempting to meet for the fourth time and Caesar is preparing to see Maria in Mexico. He even borrowed $2,000 from his boss to send to Maria so she could purchase her own ticket to the tropical paradise, but after receiving the money, Maria informed her boyfriend that she could not fly out of the country because of a war happening between Russia and Ukraine.

It’s clear Caesar truly believes he has found his “soul mate” in Maria, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. But by the end of the episode, he’s seen crying after a conversation with the woman, and fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

“I cant even make fun of Caesar, I just wanna cry when I look at him. This is gonna end so bad,” one person tweeted.

“Caesar unicorns aren’t real and neither is your relationship with Maria. She is scamming you and $40k is a really expensive scam. I feel bad for you,” another chimed in, while countless others echoed a similar sentiment of feeling sorry for the reality star.

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will also feature a few familiar faces, including Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi from Season 2.

Deem met Nigeria native Ilesanmi on a dating website and later traveled to see him. While in her boyfriend’s home country, the two talked about getting married and moving Ilesanmi to the United States. However, things became strained after Deem accused her man of stealing from her and scamming her throughout their relationship. She returned to America as a single woman, but has since reconnected with Ilesanmi and the couple are attempting to work on their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC.