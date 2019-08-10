JoJo Fletcher Offers Advice To Hannah Brown After Tyler Cameron Is Seen Leaving Gigi Hadid’s House

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron appear to be dating, seemingly ruling out a reconciliation between he and Hannah Brown.

Hannah Brown recently concluded her shocking journey to find love on The Bachelorette. While the southern belle did find love on the show, she is now single. When forced to choose between Jed Wyatt and fan favorite Tyler Cameron, Brown ultimately chose Wyatt. While she was admittedly in love with both men, she felt a bigger portion of her heart belonged to Wyatt. Unfortunately, Wyatt would go on to break her heart, according to US Weekly.

After sending home a crushed Cameron, Brown gave her final rose to Wyatt, and they became engaged. For about a day it appeared that she had finally gotten her happy ending. However, the news soon broke that Wyatt had a girlfriend waiting for him at home the entire time they were filming the show. He had never gone on the show to find love with Brown but instead wanted to promote his career as a musician. Her trust broken, Brown ultimately called off the engagement.

During the finale episode, Brown revealed to Chris Harrison that she still had some remaining feelings for Cameron and would be up to giving it another shot if he was on board. When the former couple had a chance to speak face to face, Cameron agreed to go out on a date with her. Shortly after this conversation, Cameron was photographed leaving Brown’s house early in the morning. It appeared that they may be able to work things out after all. However, only days later, he was also photographed leaving model Gigi Hadid’s house.

JoJo Fletcher, a former Bachelorette, issued some words of advice to Brown in the midst of this sudden and surprising plot twist. She urged her not to dwell on the fact that things with Cameron didn’t work out but to continue being herself and doing her thing.

Loading...

“One thing that I really loved watching is just her growth as a woman and that confidence [she has]. … It’s been really cool to see her do that and I think that she has seen it too. So I would just say, ‘Stay true to who you are. Don’t feel disrespected. If it’s not fulfilling you, find that fulfillment somewhere else. Just keep doing you.’ And she’s a single girl and she’s living her life. If you start to feel like you’re losing yourself, come back and go back home and ground yourself — and that was a big thing for me.”

Fletcher is engaged to Jordan Rodgers, whom she meant on the show in 2016.