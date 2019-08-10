Janet Jackson’s Golden Smile Graces ‘Stellar Magazine’ Cover

Janet Jackson has graced the cover of Stellar Magazine in Australia after the exciting news that she will be touring there later in the year. The shows will be her first in eight years in the country.

According to their Instagram bio, they are Australia’s most-read Sunday magazine and they have bagged themselves an interview with Miss Jackson.

Janet is notorious for being a private star and rarely gives interviews these days. Earlier this year, ahead of her huge Glastonbury Festival appearance, she did an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine and also appeared on the cover, which The Inquisitr reported. She looked ethereal and powerful at the same time on their eye-catching issue.

For Stellar, Jackson is flashing her golden smile. The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” icon is rocking slicked back curly hair and a white garment, which also makes her look ethereal and angel-like. The youthful-looking legend is glowing and is clearly living her best life. On the cover, it states the issue will cover topics about her life as a 53-year-old, a mom, and her famous family.

Recently, Janet’s fans, also known as the “Jan Fan” went wild after the “So Excited” songstress shared an image of her backstage at one of her own shows. The fanbase was in awe of her beauty and accused her of not aging a day, which The Inquisitr noted. Fans on Twitter compared photos of her from the ’90s and were sure she had frozen in time.

In November, Janet will return to Australia and New Zealand for the “RNB Fridays Live 2019” tour. The last time she performed Australia was in 2011 during her “Number Ones, Up Close & Personal” world tour. For New Zealand, it has been a lot longer. The “Because Of Love” chart-topper has had them waiting since her “The Velvet Rope” tour which took place in 1998. Joining Jackson on the road will include the likes of The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, and Keri Hilson, to name a few per The Inquisitr. Described as “Australia’s Biggest Party,” it’s bound to be a night filled with hits and nostalgia.

Jackson has been performing in her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” at the Park Theater since May. The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” legend has received rave reviews from critics who praised the show, which The Inquisitr revealed. The residency is scheduled to run until August 17.

With the live shows, will come new music. According to Ty Dolla $ign, Janet sent him a track for him to feature on, per The Inquisitr.

Stellar Magazine will be out Sunday, August 11 inside The Sunday Telegraph and the Sunday Herald Sun.