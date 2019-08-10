Farrah Abraham’s Butt Injections Video Straight-Up Horrifies Instagram

Farrah Abraham has caused a stir. The former Teen Mom OG star is a known lover of cosmetic procedures, with some fans giving Farrah the thumbs-up for having taken the open admission route when it comes to talking surgery. Not every aspect of this 28-year-old’s beauty routines is well-received, though. The star’s latest Instagram update has left her fans somewhat shocked, with comments suggesting some viewers were horrified.

Earlier today, Farrah updated her account. Her video came straight from a treatment room, with Farrah appearing lying on her front. The mother of one was clad in a silver bikini top with string thong briefs – given that Farrah was receiving injections into her rear, the skimpy lowers appeared appropriate for the situation. Farrah was seen winking into the camera as she braved the butt-injecting procedure mentioned in her hashtag.

Fans could see exactly what was going on. A healthcare professional wearing a blue pair of latex gloves was seen inserting a large needle into Farrah’s behind. While Farrah didn’t appear to be in pain, it looks like her fans have been left reeling.

“Wtf,” one fan wrote.

“At some point this needs to stop,” another said.

“Again? How many times can someone have that done?” one fan asked.

Indeed, this isn’t the first time that Farrah has opted to have cosmetic work on her rear (and other regions). Last year, the Daily Mail reported Farrah live-streaming a “designer vagina” procedure shortly after undergoing cosmetic butt plumping injections. The newspaper’s report came complete with images of Farrah enduring the procedure and holding her smartphone as she filmed it.

Viewers to Farrah’s latest video also made mentions of the star’s 10-year-old daughter Sophia.

“Who’s recording? Your child?? Smh…” said a user, apparently horrified.

“This is very good for kids to see!” one user wrote with what was likely sarcasm.

Farrah’s daughter follows her mother’s account, with fans often slamming Farrah for just this reason. With social media updates that frequently go down the topless or nude route, fans regularly question how appropriate the updates are.

Disapproval to Farrah’s update today continued.

“Smh lol,” a fan wrote.

“When does it end?” another asked.

Comments weren’t exclusively negative, although speculative followers of Farrah’s Instagram have accused the star of foul play: namely, paying Instagram users to leave her positive feedback. Such messages often manifest shortly after Farrah makes an update, only to find themselves covered up by more slamming responses as time passes.

Farrah shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom OG. She left the franchise earlier this year