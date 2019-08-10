A Member Of The Trump Administration Appears To Suggest That Hillary Clinton Had Jeffrey Epstein Murdered

A member of the Trump administration with close ties to the Trump family just took to Instagram to suggest that Hillary Clinton was responsible for the death of Jeffrey Epstein on Saturday.

Lynne Patton, a former wedding planner for Eric Trump’s nuptials and a key employee at the Eric Trump Foundation who was later appointed to a top position on the Department of Housing and Urban Development, took to Instagram to share a headline about Epstein’s apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail cell. In the caption for the post, Patton wrote that Epstein had been “Hillary’d,” making reference to conspiracy theories that Hillary and Bill Clinton have arranged murders of political opponents.

Patton then made reference to former Bill Clinton White House staffer Vince Foster, whose 1993 suicide was met with many conspiracy theories that the Clintons may have actually had him killed. The Trump administration member added the hashtag #VinceFosterPartTwo to the end of her post.

In the wake of Epstein’s apparent suicide on Saturday morning, many have taken to Twitter to speculate about the involvement of Bill and Hillary Clinton, with many sharing posts accusing the two of orchestrating his death. Epstein had close ties to Bill Clinton, serving a key role in the founding of the Clinton Foundation. Flight logs from Epstein’s private plane also revealed that Bill Clinton traveled with him a number of times. Clinton himself was not accused of any wrongdoing.

Lynne Patton was the only member of the Trump administration to take aim at Hillary Clinton in the wake of Jeffrey Epstein’s death, but Trump himself has previously fed into conspiracy theories about the so-called “Clinton Body Count,” a theory in far-right corners of the internet that the Clintons are responsible for the deaths of dozens of alleged political opponents.

Trump had previously made reference to Foster’s suicide, casting doubt on the official story that he took his own life.

“He had intimate knowledge of what was going on,” Donald Trump said of Foster in a May 2016 interview with the Washington Post. “He knew everything that was going on, and then all of a sudden he committed suicide.”

Other members of the Trump family have also fueled conspiracy theories about Vince Foster. In 2017, as President Trump was facing widespread criticism for his abrupt firing of FBI director James Comey, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a post claiming that Bill Clinton had fired his own FBI director the day before Foster was found dead. As The Daily Dot noted, there were five separate investigations into Foster’s death, all of which found that he committed suicide and was not murdered.

Lynne Patton’s Instagram post drew immediate attention, with many saying it was not appropriate to suggest that Hillary Clinton may have had Jeffrey Epstein murdered.

The Instagram reaction to Epstein’s suicide from Lynne Patton, Trump-appointed regional director. See caption – pic.twitter.com/4Dtx6LaX4W — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 10, 2019

Donald Trump himself has not made a statement about the death of Jeffrey Epstein, who once had close ties to him.

