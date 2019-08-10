WWE News: Roman Reigns Shares Thoughts On Becky Lynch Replacing Him As WWE’s Biggest Star

Around the same time Roman Reigns was forced to step away from the ring to complete his leukemia treatment last year, Becky Lynch took the world by surprise by becoming the biggest star in WWE.

She started calling herself “The Man,” and her cockier, edgier persona took WWE by storm, leading to her eventual coronation as both Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 35.

Wrestling is a competitive industry, though, and there’s only so much room at the top for the biggest stars. Reigns was arguably the most popular superstar in WWE when he took his break, but he was happy to see Lynch rise to the occasion and become the company’s No. 1 fan favorite.

As noted by Wrestling Inc., he recently shared his thoughts on her rise while promoting the WWE 2K20 video game.

“To be able to see someone like Becky and a few other Superstars that really stepped up huge for us, and to really help out our team and our company while I was gone, it just shows what kind of people, what kind of athletes and performers, but mostly what kind of people we have, people that will step up and people that will do anything it takes to make it work, and to have that much talent, and to have that much work ethic.”

Since returning to action earlier this year, Reigns has arguably been more popular than ever. Before he shared the news of his illness last October, he was a divisive superstar. While he was always popular among the WWE Universe, he didn’t appeal to some of the more diehard fans, who felt his push was being shoved down their throats.

These days, however, he’s well-liked across the board. When he had to take time off, many of his naysayers realized just how important he is to the WWE product.

On top of that, his leukemia was a reminder that there’s a real human being behind the character — and he’s someone who’s worth rooting for.

Reigns might not be in the company much longer, though. As The Inquisitr reported last week, he’s planning to step back from in-ring action in the next few years.

He appears to have caught the acting bug after his recent turn in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Much like John Cena, Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista before him, conquering Hollywood — after achieving all there is to accomplish in WWE — is his next goal.