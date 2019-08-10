Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Speaks Out About Jeffrey Epstein’s Apparent Suicide: ‘We Need Answers. Lots Of Them.’

Bronx Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is speaking out in the wake of Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail, demanding answers as to how the billionaire financier and convicted child sex trafficker could have taken his own life.

As The Inquisitr reported, law enforcement sources told media outlets that Epstein hanged himself in his jail cell on Saturday morning. He was taken from New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in cardiac arrest and died at an area hospital, sources said.

Epstein’s apparent suicide sparked anger online and led many to demand answers as to how he could have taken his life when he was reportedly on suicide watch after a previous suicide attempt. Epstein was injured weeks before in what was reported to be a suicide attempt in his jail cell. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a neighboring congressional district that covers the Bronx and parts of Queens, spoke out on Twitter on Saturday morning and demanded answers about his death.

Ocasio-Cortez has been critical of the city’s jail system in the past, even sticking up for a notorious figure on the other side of the political spectrum. Back in June, she spoke out against former Trump campaign manager and convicted fraudster Paul Manafort being placed in solitary confinement on Rikers Island.

Though Manafort was a key part of Donald Trump’s successful 2016 presidential run and held leadership positions in the Republican National Committee, the Democratic congresswoman said his being kept in solitary confinement was a human rights violation.

“A prison sentence is not a license for gov torture and human rights violations. That’s what solitary confinement is,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Manafort should be released, along with all people being held in solitary.”

As Politico noted, Ocasio-Cortez has spoken out against the prison system in the past, calling for the United States to ban solitary confinement after news broke that Chelsea Manning was being held in solitary confinement for refusing to answer questions to a grand jury.

We need answers. Lots of them.https://t.co/4DMckiZnVB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 10, 2019

Loading...

Officials have yet to release details on Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide, including exactly how he would have been able to hang himself or whether he was on suicide watch at the time it happened.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.