Watch Atlético Madrid Vs. Juventus Live Stream: International Champions Cup Finale, Start Time, Preview

The preseason International Champions Cup wraps up with a high-profile matchup pitting Spain's Atlético Madrid against Italian champions Juventus.

With the official seasons in several major European leagues, including the English Premier League and French Ligue 1, already underway, the Spanish and Italian leagues wrap up their preseasons — at least as far as the high-profile International Champions Cup is concerned, as two of the continent’s most prestigious and successful clubs square off in the finale of the competition. Spain’s Atlético Madrid will face Italian champions Juventus in the last chance for both sides to get ready for their upcoming domestic and European campaigns, in a match that will live stream from Sweden.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the preseason International Champions Cup finale on Saturday, pitting Spanish La Liga second-place finishers Atlético Madrid against the Italian Serie A champions for eight years running, Juventus, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 50,000-seat Friends Arena, also known as Nationalarenan, in Solna, Stockholm, Sweden, on Saturday, August 10.

Fans in Italy and Spain can also catch the kickoff at 6 p.m. as both countries share the Central European time zone with Sweden. But fans in the United Kingdom will see the game start at 5 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, the final International Champions Cup match of the 2019 summer preseason has a start time of noon EDT, 9 a.m. PDT. Fans in Japan can log in to the live stream starting at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, August 11, Japan Standard Time.

The game is a rematch of sorts, after Juventus eliminated Atlético from the UEFA Champions League with a remarkable comeback 3-2 aggregate victory at the Round of 16, as The Guardian recounted. But new Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri was not part of that sensational turnaround, and has been saddled with not only guiding Juve to a ninth straight scudeto, but with Champions League success as well. After spending a record sum to bring five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin, Juventus had to look on its quarterfinal Champions League elimination at the hands of Dutch underdogs Ajax as a major disappointment.

Diego Simeone’s Atléti have raced through the preseason, winning all five matches so far, per Sports Mole — all despite losing their French superstar Antoine Griezmann in a $130 million move to Spanish rivals Barcelona.

New Juventus Coach Maurizio Sarri has one last chance to ready his team to defend the Italian championship. Yifan Ding / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus Saturday 2019 International Champions Cup finale from Sweden, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Rojiblancos vs. La Vecchia Signora preseason capper at Sweden’s national stadium at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Spain, GOL Football live streams the match, and in Italy, Sport Italia will stream the International Champions Cup finale live.

In Japan, DAZN Japan will carry the live stream. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of the Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus International Champions Cup Sweden clash, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.