Miley Cyrus’ Versace Bikini Pic Sparks Freakout Over Plummeting Weight, Fans Beg Her To Eat

Miley Cyrus has sparked concern. The SHE IS COMING singer has already sent her Instagram followers some bikini updates to kick off the weekend, but there’s been an update. Miley has appeared in a fresh photo with a glitzy designer injection, although it looks like her fans have been focusing more on the physique than the fashion.

Miley’s photo today showed her lounging in a glamorous lakeside setting – fans of the singer will know that she’s currently in Italy. The blonde had been photographed full-length as she sat on an oversize and gold-embroidered towel bearing motifs from high-end brand Versace. Likewise showcasing Miley’s penchant for the fashion label was her black Versace bikini, plus a caption that mentioned the brand, albeit with some exaggerated spelling.

While some might argue that Miley’s fierce abs and rock-hard muscles are simply a part of this singer’s legendary fit frame, it looks like many of Miley’s fans are expressing concern over her plummeting weight. The star has been on the go with global appearances of late, with a recent performance in Kosovo, although she appeared to return home to California before once again jetting off to Italy. Miley has appeared somewhat slimmer of late, with fans commenting on today’s photo picking up on it.

“Are you on drugs ur way too skinny,” a fan wrote with others upvoting the comment.

“I’m not hating I’m just saying that u are losing A LOT OF WEIGHT lately I hope ur ok,” another fan added with a black-heart emoji.

“You are getting too thin” was a comment appearing to voice the mass sentiment.

Elsewhere, fans took a more direct route. They left the singer messages asking her to gain some weight – some even told her to eat more.

“Eat some food!” one fan wrote.

“You need to gain weight,” another stated.

Miley is vegan. The singer’s diet may limit her on account of its plant-based structure, but a vegan lifestyle doesn’t render the individual following it malnourished – provided they are educated on the available food options. With plenty of plant-based proteins and fats such as nuts, seeds, and fruits like avocados, the vegan way of life can be a perfectly healthy one. Nonetheless, it looks like Miley’s fans are wondering whether she’s taking in enough calories.

“You need to put on some weight,” one user told the star.

Comments didn’t exclusively center around Miley’s weight, though. Many fans asked Miley where she was – no geo-tag was provided – with others sending her all-around praise. Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her Instagram.