Jeffrey Epstein Dead In Apparent Suicide

Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, 66, accused of child sex-trafficking, has committed suicide, according to three officials associated with the matter.

CNBC is reporting that Epstein, who was being held without bail, hanged himself in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, and he was found on Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m.

Epstein was arrested at the beginning of July on charges of child sex-trafficking and conspiracy to commit child sex-trafficking, but recent headlines indicated that additional charges were mounting. He was recently put on suicide watch after he was found injured in his cell, semi-conscious with marks on his neck, lying on the floor.

TMZ revealed that there was a big development in the case when legal documents went public, naming a number of prominent individuals, mostly men, including a senator, a former cabinet member, and allegedly a member of the British royal family.

Epstein had a number of powerful friends, including Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Kevin Spacey, and Prince Andrew, among others. He had been to prison previously back in 2008 after striking a plea deal with then-U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Florida and former labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, who resigned last month as a result of his involvement in the plea deal.

Jeffrey Epstein’s connection with Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, had started making news again in the United Kingdom as prosecutors were determining which new charges to file against the man who was allegedly the head of a sex-trafficking ring, reported The Inquisitr.

Prince Andrew had been acquainted with Epstein since the ’90s, and continued to be in contact with the former financier even after he was released from prison. After Epstein served 13 of his 18-month sentence for soliciting a minor for prostitution, the prince stayed in contact with the convicted sex offender. As The New York Post stated in a report at the time, the Duke of York was part of the coming home party that “celebrated his release from a Florida jail.”

At that time, Epstein joked publicly that he wasn’t a predator.

“I’m not a sexual predator, I’m an ‘offender.’ It’s the difference between a murderer and a person who steals a bagel.”

