‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Goes Topless, Shows Off All Her Curves In Steamy Instagram Post

Anastasiya Kvitko showed her Instagram followers just why she’s earned the nickname “Russian Kim Kardashian” with a steamy post emulating the American reality television star.

Kvitko took to her Instagram Stories this week to share a racy, topless shot of herself to promote what appeared to be an adult chat service. The picture showed off the Russian Instagram model’s massive curves, including the backside that helped earn her comparisons to Kim Kardashian — and it wasn’t too far off from many of the topless photos that Kim has shared over the years.

Kvitko is certainly no stranger to showing off online. The model shares all manner of revealing pictures on her Instagram feed, including plenty of shots of her wearing bikinis while relaxing in sun-soaked locales. As the model’s 10.1 million followers know, Anastasiya is frequently traveling to tropical destinations for photo shoots where she models some of the top fashion and swimwear brands, sharing sponsored posts with her followers.

As the U.K.’s The Sun noted, Anastasiya’s 38-25-42 figure has helped her to stand out in a landscape filled with models looking to get noticed. The 22-year-old was born in Russia but now lives in Los Angeles, where she has found a foothold in her career.

But it’s a career that almost never happened. As The Sun reported, Anastasiya was turned down by a number of modeling agencies as she was trying to break into the business because they told her that she was “too fat.” Kvitko refused to give up, saying she didn’t want to have to compromise herself by drastically losing weight or getting plastic surgery.

Instead, Kvitko said she maintains her almost unreal physique through good old-fashioned diet and exercise.

“When I was a child I was into athletics, and now I just try to stay fit and go to the gym four times a week,” she said. “I don’t eat meat and chicken, I avoid fast food and choose a healthy diet.”

Anastasiya said she is determined to keep things real for her fans, vowing not to digitally manipulate the photos she shares and maintaining her stance against plastic surgery.

“This is what makes me different to many other Instagram celebrities and beauties,” she said. “I keep posting full length photos so my fans can see that I look exactly like in my photos.”

Those who want to see more from Anastasiya Kvitko can check out her Instagram feed.