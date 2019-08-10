Katharine McPhee Poses For Stunning Photo In The Hamptons With Stepdaughters Erin & Sara Foster

The 'American Idol' alum attends an event with her stepdaughters as baby rumors swirl.

Katharine McPhee isn’t a mom yet, but she stepped into stepmom mode during a recent outdoing with her husband David Foster’s daughters, Erin and Sara. The 35-year-old American Idol alum posted a photo to Instagram that showed her hanging out with her husband’s grown daughters at a FridaMom event in the Hamptons.

The three women are dressed in casual dresses and heels as they pose together at the event for the postpartum recovery products company. In the photo, the sun is setting as the women pose in front of a beautifully set table by the water. Several of McPhee’s Instagram followers commented on the pic of the three “beauties.” Others noted that McPhee is “kinda” a mom, as she is the stepmother to David’s five daughters.

Katharine clearly has a close relationship with her stepdaughters. When Katharine and David first announced their engagement on Instagram in 2018, the music producer’s daughter Erin hit the comments section to post reaction to her father’s engagement to a woman half his age. The Daily Mail posted a screenshot of Erin’s comments on her dad’s Instagram photo where she wrote “‘Mommmyyy” in reference to Katharine, along with three red heart emoji.

Foster’s daughter Sara previously Us Weekly that she and her sisters “totally approve” of their 69-year-old dad’s fifth bride.

“He’s happy in this relationship and it bothers me that anybody would say anything negative about it,” Sara told Us last year. “[Katharine] is a grown a** woman. …And my dad is very young. He’s like a very young, young dad/grandpa.”

In addition to Erin and Sara, David Foster is father to daughters Amy, Jordan, and Allison. Only Jordan Foster is younger than Katharine McPhee.

You can see the photo of McPhee and her stepdaughters below.

It is interesting that Katharine McPhee attended an event for a company that produces post-birth products for women. The star is reportedly eyeing motherhood less than two months after her marriage to the Grammy-winning music producer.

An insider recently told Radar Online that Katharine wants a baby right away, despite the fact that David already has five grown daughters. The source noted that with five daughters from his four previous marriages, David “doesn’t feel the need” to have another child, but Katharine really wants children, so he “isn’t against it.”

The insider added that Katharine wants to have children “as soon as possible” so David can spend time with them before he “gets too old.”

“If they start now, by the time the baby is ten years old, David will be 79,” the insider pointed out.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster wed in a lavish ceremony in London on June 28.